USW United Steelworkers : Argues for Transparency in Section 232 Exclusion Process, Urges Focus on Domestic Steel and Aluminum Production

07/25/2018 | 12:23am CEST

'The steel and aluminum Section 232 tariffs are necessary to ensure that the United States can supply our defense and critical infrastructure needs.

'So far, these measures are working as intended. They are providing our domestic industries with needed relief, allowing U.S. companies to expand production and create thousands of jobs.

'However, if the domestic steel and aluminum industries are going to remain viable, it is critical that the Department of Commerce have a clear, focused process in considering exclusions to the Section 232 tariffs.

'Exclusions should be limited in time and scope, and Commerce should be diligent in uncovering inaccurate or misleading requests. The exclusion process should also allow for public comment.

'Tariffs alone cannot be the solution to illegal dumping and global excess capacity. However, until we can devise a comprehensive plan to address these problems, we must not undermine the benefits that these tariffs are already providing.

'Rather than granting unnecessary exclusions, the government should encourage domestic production so that the United States truly can meet its own needs in these vital sectors.'

The USW is the largest private sector union in North America, representing workers in a wide range of industries including metals, mining, rubber, paper and forestry, oil refining, plus office, technical and service workers in health care, security, hotels and municipal governments and agencies.

USW - United Steelworkers published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 22:22:06 UTC
