USW United Steelworkers : Solvay Expansion of Former Cytec Plant in West Virginia Creates More Union Jobs

May 21, 2018

This article originally appeared in Standing Strong at Solvay: May 2018.

Solvay's $70 million expansion of its Willow Island, W. Va., manufacturing plant is expected to create 30-40 new union jobs.

'Any time a company takes over a site and is looking to add jobs or build on, it's always good news for existing employees because it shows interest in the facility,' said Local 8-499 Vice President Don Westbrook, who presides over the Solvay unit of the amalgamated local.

Solvay purchased the former Cytec plant in 2015. The Willow Island site is one of the company's largest manufacturing facilities, and is located between Parkersburg and St. Mary's, W. Va. It supplies global markets in the paint, coatings, adhesives, plastics, automotive and packaging industries.

Two different business segments operate there: Technology Solutions and Novecare.

Solvay Technology Solutions produces high molecular weight (HMW) hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS). This product provides ultraviolet light stabilization polymers used to extend the life and performance of plastic in outdoor conditions, such as for outside construction. It offers a stronger, lightweight alternative to materials like glass, metals and wood in consumer and industrial products.

Solvay Novecare produces specialty surfactants that are used in shampoos, detergents, paints, lubricants, plant protection, mining and oil extraction.

New Unit

The $70 million expansion creates a second, fully independent HMW HALS manufacturing unit and complements the existing line at Willow Island. It is expected to be operational by mid-2019.

Westbrook said most of the new jobs will be in production (operator positions), and additional maintenance workers will be added as well. Union labor will be used to build the expansion, and that will add more jobs for the building trades.

'These are jobs with good pay and good benefits,' he said. 'They are solid, reliable jobs. We seldom see a layoff.'

Before the expansion announcement last October, Westbrook said there were about 80 hourly workers in the bargaining unit. That total rose to 95 hourly workers as the first part of the new unit was built and placed into operation at the end of January 2018.

Construction of the second half of the new unit has started. When the expansion is finished there will be 110-115 hourly workers in the bargaining unit, Westbrook said. He said this includes four more operator jobs in the Novecare unit on top of what the company planned to hire.

Westbrook said the new hires are getting acclimated to the plant and working in a chemical facility. All of them are on shift work, with most working 12-hour shifts. Once they complete the probationary period of 1,040 hours, they can join Local 8-499.

He said that local union officers are talking to the new hires about the union, but most have few questions because it's common to be union in the community.