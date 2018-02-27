Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber CEO says Brazil investment hinges on regulations - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:37pm CET
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber Technologies, speaks with the media in New Delhi

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's level of investment in Brazil will depend on how regulations evolve, but the ride-hailing firm is more dedicated to the market than its main rivals, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi told a newspaper.

Khosrowshahi defended regulations governing ride-hailing apps approved by the Brazilian Senate in October in an interview published on Tuesday in Folha de São Paulo, and stressed the importance of the bill passing in a workable form in the country's lower house.

"To the extent that it's possible, we're going to continue investing in Brazil. The investment level, obviously, will depend on that regulation," he said.

"The text that the Senate sent to the lower house reflects the appropriate balance."

The unmodified rules would have required all drivers to be registered with their local municipalities, creating bureaucratic hurdles, the company said.

Brazil is Uber's second biggest market, but the app has had to lobby the country's legislators hard to avoid crippling regulations. In late October, the Senate passed amended rules, after Uber said the original version of a bill governing the apps would have jeopardized the future of the company there.

In January, Uber competitor Didi Chuxing of China agreed to acquire control of Brazilian ride-hailing app 99, potentially creating a formidable rival to Uber in Brazil.

In the interview, Khosrowshahi said Uber was the company most dedicated to the national market.

"We respect 99 and Didi's investment, their competitive position, but I don't think that they have been as dedicated to Brazil for as much time as us," he said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pBritish banks ordered to help people pay off credit card debts
RE
02:39pU.S. core capital goods orders fall for second straight month
RE
02:37pStock futures fall further after Powell's comments
RE
02:36pFresh disclosures expose UK banks' gender pay gulf
RE
02:35pBoxing Champion Yahu "Rock" Blackwell Enters the Cryptocurrency Ring with New Fight Game "Crypto Boxers"
PR
02:32pFed's Powell nods to 'gradual' rate hikes, close eye on inflation
RE
02:28pChina investment must not undermine EU joint policy, warns Merkel
RE
02:18pGlobal Stock Recovery Fades Ahead of Fed Testimony
DJ
02:15pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Higher As Traders Await Testimony By Fed's Powell
DJ
02:11pGerman inflation slows more than expected in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely raid on Daimler reignites German know-how fears
2ContourGlobal buys Acciona's solar power assets in $1.19 billion deal
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Profit Doubles on Higher Sales Volumes, Prices
4AKORN, INC. : Fresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales
5AMAZON.COM : Comcast challenges Murdoch and Disney with $31 billion offer for Sky

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.