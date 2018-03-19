Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber, Ola drivers strike in India for higher pay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 08:49am CET
FILE PHOTO: A note is pasted on a rear window of a car during a protest by Uber and Ola drivers, in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Drivers for app-based cab aggregators Uber and Ola started an indefinite strike across India on Monday, demanding extra pay as a surge in the number of cabs on the two platforms, coupled with cutbacks in incentive payments, have stung drivers.

The strike, which began at midnight on Sunday, centred on the financial centre of Mumbai and was called by political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's transport union.

Drivers in other cities like the capital New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune among others would also take part, party leaders said over the weekend.

"Drivers are in huge debt, but the firms are favouring those driving company-owned vehicles," Sanjay Naik, president of the MNS transport wing told a press conference on Saturday.

Drivers were making a fraction of what was promised to them when they partnered with the companies, he added.

Uber was not immediately reachable for comment, while Ola's spokesman said it was too early in the day to measure the impact of the strike.

Several commuters complained of long waits and surge fares due to a dearth in cabs on the road.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aFinland's financial watchdog tightens mortgage loan cap
RE
09:17aGerman finance minister 'seriously worried' about U.S. trade stand-off
RE
09:14aUK households report fastest income growth since 2016 - IHS Markit
RE
08:49aUber, Ola drivers strike in India for higher pay
RE
08:23aDollar firmer as market eyes Fed meeting; yen edges higher
RE
08:05aChina forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term
RE
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:17aRELATIONSHIP GOALS : Ford tries to rebuild trust with China partners
RE
07:07aHyundai Motor shares slide following U.S. probe of air bag failures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE IS DEVELOPING OWN MICROLED SCREENS: Bloomberg
2Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
4FIGEAC AÉRO : FIGEAC AERO : PREPARES ITS INSTALLATION IN CHINA
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Micro Focus CEO quits as group downgrades 2018 revenue forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.