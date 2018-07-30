Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uber to stop developing self-driving trucks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:39pm CEST
A partially self driving Uber semi truck at the Mcity autonomous vehicle testing facility in Ann Arbor

(Reuters) - Uber [UBER.UL] will stop developing self-driving trucks that have been hauling cargo on U.S. highways, the ride-hailing company said on Monday, seeking to focus its autonomous-vehicle technology solely on cars.

Through its acquisition of Otto in 2016, Uber had sought to disrupt freight hauling with self-driving trucks and Uber Freight, its smartphone app that connects truck drivers and shippers.

Uber Freight, which has seen "rapid" growth, is unaffected by the decision, the company said.

Trucking has been viewed by transportation experts as a natural application for self-driving technology because of the relative predictability of highways compared with busy city streets.

Uber had unveiled plans earlier this year to integrate manual trucking with self-driving trucks by deploying the former for short hauls and the latter for longer distances.

"We believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on (self-driving cars) is the best path forward," Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said in an emailed statement.

San Francisco-based Uber faces competition from Silicon Valley companies including Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc Waymo as well as traditional automakers such as Ford and General Motors in the race to bring self-driving cars to the market.

Uber said it will move employees working on self-driving trucks to other internal roles within autonomous vehicle development.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.82% 1230.04 Delayed Quote.18.94%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.41% 10.07 Delayed Quote.-20.82%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.37% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
TESLA -2.36% 290.17 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Rhoda Weeks-Brown as General Counsel of the and Director of the Legal Department
PU
12:47aTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Commissioner miller shuts down state and federal fever tick spray operations citing livestock deaths and rancher complaints
PU
12:38aChipotle shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness
RE
12:28aU.S., MEXICO PLAN NAFTA MINISTERIAL TALKS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
12:12aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Digital Currency Exchange debuted on NASDAQ, UCC rose sharply at the opening
AQ
07/30Uber to stop developing self-driving trucks
RE
07/30CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB approves funding to enhance Guyana’s transportation sector
PU
07/30CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB project on climate resilient road transport sector expanded to include Dominica
PU
07/30Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in N. Dakota Race
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
2QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP : QUAKER CHEMICAL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3PINNACLE FOODS INC : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Pinnacle Foods, Inc.- PF
4KNOWLES CORP : KNOWLES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations..
5LEON'S FURNITURE LTD. : LEON FURNITURE : Announces Date for 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Release

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.