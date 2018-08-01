Log in
Ukrainian Exchange : Internal government loan bonds to be removed from the list of the Ukrainian Exchange

0
08/01/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

On August 01, 2018, the Quotation List Committee of the Ukrainian Exchange decided to exclude the following securities from the stock exchange's list, due to the end of the term to maturity:

Internal government loan bonds UA73298 (issuer's number in the Unified State Register of Enterprises and Organizations of Ukraine - 00013480), ISIN UA4000173298.

This decision becomes effective on August 02, 2018.

A full list of securities admitted to trading

For further information, please contact the Public Relation Department at (044) 495-7474.

Disclaimer

Ukrainian Exchange PAT published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 11:37:09 UTC
