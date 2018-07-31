Ultimus’ Capitol Series Trust Expands Board by Adding Three New Members

Raising the number of trustees to six

Capitol Series Trust (CST), sponsored by Ultimus Fund Solutions®, LLC (Ultimus®), is pleased to announce the expansion of its board with the addition of three trustees. Janet Smith Meeks, Lori Kaiser and John C. Davis were selected from a pool of over fifteen highly qualified candidates. Increasing the number of trustees was driven by an interest in expanding the board’s diversity in experience and perspective. Based on the qualifications of these three individuals, shareholders elected them to the CST board effective on July 1, 2018.

CST currently serves 6 mutual fund advisers, 10 funds and over $1 billion in assets under management. As the number of advisers and funds continue to increase within the trust, the board realized it would be important to expand the number of trustees and include a wide variety of experience and backgrounds.

Janet Smith Meeks brings leadership skills and financial servicing experience. She currently serves as the CEO of Healthcare Alignment Advisers, LLC, which she founded in 2015. She previously served as President and COO of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital and worked at the Bank of Mississippi (now Bancorp South, Inc.). Most recently Meeks authored, “Gracious Leadership: Lead Like You’ve Never Led Before.” Meeks also currently serves on another board and is an instructor at the collegiate and professional level. She is an instructor at and graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned undergraduate degrees in banking and finance and an MBA in finance.

Lori Kaiser lends her highly regarded accounting skills and audit experience to CST. She is the CEO of Kaiser Consulting, which she founded in 1992. Kaiser is a CPA and previously held positions as CFO and Corporate Controller, after beginning her career in the audit industry at KPMG, LLP. Kaiser also currently serves on other boards and is an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University. She earned her undergraduate degree from Miami University and MBA from the University of Chicago.

A Retired Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, John C. Davis has been a consultant since 2011 and brings a fair amount of trustee knowledge with him. Davis served as a Trustee of Ultimus Managers Trust for four years and then served as a consultant to that board. During his tenure as a trustee, he served as financial expert, lead independent director and as chairman. He graduated from Indiana State University with a degree in Accounting.

“We believe Janet, Lori and John will bring great experience, skills and perspective to our board table,” said Dina Tantra, President and CEO of Capitol Series Trust. “I recently moderated a conference panel on how to join a mutual fund board, and it is clear that there is a lot of talent currently ready, willing and able to be considered as mutual fund board members. We are fortunate and excited to add three wonderful new trustees to complement our foundational board members on the Capitol Series Trust board.”

The three new trustees join Bob Dorsey, Wally Grimm and Mary Morrow, who continue to serve as trustees and help bring the count to six total.

“As Chair of the Board of Capitol Series Trust, I am thrilled with the evolution of our series trust, how we have continued to attract new asset managers, in addition, being able to support the exponential growth of funds such as Fuller & Thaler and Meritage, as well our other high-quality asset management partners,” said Wally Grimm, Independent Chair of the Board of Trustees of Capitol Series Trust. “From a governance perspective, the board felt it was time to bring in additional trustees as the number of funds continues to expand. With their sophisticated backgrounds in leadership, accounting and audit, coupled with their obvious business savvy, the decision was straight-forward and our shareholders agreed.”

