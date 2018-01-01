Log in
Ultra Violet Reigns with the Launch of the Saatchi Art x Pantone Color of the Year 2018 Collection

01/01/2018 | 03:01pm CET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi​ ​Art​, the world’s leading online art gallery, has partnered with Pantone​ to create a collection of limited edition art prints inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year 2018 - Ultra Violet. The collection will be available for purchase beginning today, January 1, 2018, at limited.saatchiart.com   

Pantone, recognized globally as the leading authority for color in design, worked closely with Saatchi Art to curate new works by international artists, working in painting and printmaking, that embody the spirit of Ultra Violet. Complex and contemplative, the enigmatic purple suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. Nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE® 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.

The collection features works by Teis Albers, Angie Jones, Alexander Jowett, Michael Lentz and Wendi Turchan.  These limited edition prints will be available in a variety of sizes, and prices will range from $75 to $800 USD, with options to purchase framed or unframed.

“One of the most creative ways we support our artists is by collaborating with leading brands, and working with Pantone, who are entirely devoted to the creation of color, made absolute sense for us as an art gallery,” said Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. “Together we selected five artists who have embraced the specific qualities of the new Color of the Year in order to capture cultural icons, create sublime abstracts and explore the color as a range of complementary tones. We are thrilled to be able to give people the chance to own these very special limited editions by outstanding emerging artists.”

“As an expression of imagination and the creativity that Ultra Violet provokes, Pantone partnered with Saatchi Art to create a limited-edition collection of official Pantone Color of the Year 2018 prints. The collection includes new works by international artists, working in painting and printmaking, that embody the spirit of Ultra Violet, and will allow lovers of Pantone and art alike to experience Ultra Violet’s inspiration in their daily lives,” said Kathryn Shah, Vice President, Global Marketing of Pantone.

To learn more about each of the artists please visit the links below:

About Saatchi Art
Saatchi Art features the world’s largest selection of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers more than 500,000 original unique paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 60,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LFGR).

About Pantone
Pantone, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, enables color-critical decisions, from inspiration to realization, for brands and manufacturers. Over 10 million designers and producers around the world employ Pantone Products and Services to communicate through color, and control consistency across various materials and finishes.

Pantone offers designers, brands and consumers, products and services through three unique business divisions: Pantone Standards, which includes digital and physical workflow tools and the quintessential Pantone Color Language; the Pantone Color Institute™, which provides trend, brand identity, and color assurance consulting services; and Pantone Lifestyle, the consumer products division that brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. More information is available at www.pantone.com.

For the latest news, trends, information and conversations, connect with Pantone on InstagramFacebookPinterest, and LinkedIn.

For Press Inquiries, please contact:
Mia Mendez, Saatchi Art
[email protected]
310-917-4633

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
