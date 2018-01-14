Underground Mining Equipment Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast by Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global underground mining equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled ‘Global Underground Mining Equipment Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global underground mining equipment market into the following type of application segments. They are:

Room and pillar mining

Longwall mining

Borehole mining

Others

The top three application segments are discussed below:

Room and pillar mining

Room and pillar mining is a type of underground mining technique wherein the mined material is mined across a horizontal plane. This creates horizontal arrays of rooms and pillars. The ore in concern in this type of mining is extracted in two phases. In the first phase, the pillars of untouched material are used to support the roof overburden. The remaining open areas are extracted underground and then the pillars are partially extracted. Room and pillar mining is usually done for relatively flat-lying deposits.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research, “Room and pillar mining is typically used to extract iron, coal, and base metal ores. Typical equipment used in this type of mining comprises of haulage machines, mining drills, continuous miners, roof bolters, and scoops.”

Longwall mining

Typical equipment used in longwall mining are shearers, plow systems, conveyors, and longwall face bolters. Longwall mining method is more safe and productive than room and pillar mining because most of the activities are automated. Automation reduces the requirement of manpower to extract materials, thereby lowering the risk to human health and safety. Owing to high automation in longwall mining, mining activities take less time to complete. This results in low overall cost of operations.

“High demand for coal coupled with the increase in popularity of safe mining techniques is expected to drive the demand for longwall mining during the forecast period. Further, the high level of automation involved in longwall mining reduces labor requirement and consequently the operational costs for mining companies. Cost-benefits and enhanced safety associated with longwall mining is expected to increase its popularity,” says Gaurav.

Borehole mining

Borehole mining (BHM) is a type of underground mining technique. It is a remotely operated method of extracting underground mineral resources by digging boreholes and then using high-pressure water jets to extract minerals. In borehole mining, a borehole is drilled from a land surface to the desired depth. A casing column is then lowered down the hole. This is followed by the descent of BHM tool.

The key advantages of BHM are mobility, selectivity, low environmental impact, low capital cost, and the ability to work in hazardous and dangerous conditions. BHM is used to mine natural resources such as iron ore, phosphate, gravel uranium, coal, poly-metallic ores gold, diamonds, rare earth quartz sand, and amber.

Some of the vendors highlighted by Technavio’s market research analysts in this report are:

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Sandvik

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

