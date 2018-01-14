Underground Mining Equipment Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast by Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio,
the global underground mining equipment market is expected to
grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
This research report titled ‘Global
Underground Mining Equipment Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global underground
mining equipment market into the following type of application
segments. They are:
-
Room and pillar mining
-
Longwall mining
-
Borehole mining
-
Others
The top three application segments are discussed below:
Room and pillar mining
Room and pillar mining is a type of underground mining technique wherein
the mined material is mined across a horizontal plane. This creates
horizontal arrays of rooms and pillars. The ore in concern in this type
of mining is extracted in two phases. In the first phase, the pillars of
untouched material are used to support the roof overburden. The
remaining open areas are extracted underground and then the pillars are
partially extracted. Room and pillar mining is usually done for
relatively flat-lying deposits.
According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction
research, “Room and pillar mining is typically used to extract iron,
coal, and base metal ores. Typical equipment used in this type of mining
comprises of haulage machines, mining drills, continuous miners, roof
bolters, and scoops.”
Longwall mining
Typical equipment used in longwall mining are shearers, plow systems,
conveyors, and longwall face bolters. Longwall mining method is more
safe and productive than room and pillar mining because most of the
activities are automated. Automation reduces the requirement of manpower
to extract materials, thereby lowering the risk to human health and
safety. Owing to high automation in longwall mining, mining activities
take less time to complete. This results in low overall cost of
operations.
“High demand for coal coupled with the increase in popularity of safe
mining techniques is expected to drive the demand for longwall mining
during the forecast period. Further, the high level of automation
involved in longwall mining reduces labor requirement and consequently
the operational costs for mining companies. Cost-benefits and enhanced
safety associated with longwall mining is expected to increase its
popularity,” says Gaurav.
Borehole mining
Borehole mining (BHM) is a type of underground mining technique. It is a
remotely operated method of extracting underground mineral resources by
digging boreholes and then using high-pressure water jets to extract
minerals. In borehole mining, a borehole is drilled from a land surface
to the desired depth. A casing column is then lowered down the hole.
This is followed by the descent of BHM tool.
The key advantages of BHM are mobility, selectivity, low environmental
impact, low capital cost, and the ability to work in hazardous and
dangerous conditions. BHM is used to mine natural resources such as iron
ore, phosphate, gravel uranium, coal, poly-metallic ores gold, diamonds,
rare earth quartz sand, and amber.
Some of the vendors highlighted by Technavio’s market research analysts
in this report are:
-
Atlas Copco
-
Boart Longyear
-
Caterpillar
-
Komatsu
-
Sandvik
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
