Understanding Market Feasibility and Growth Potential for a Natural Gas Field Equipment Manufacturer I Infiniti Research

08/03/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

Infiniti Research, a global market, and customer intelligence solutions provider has announced the completion of their latest market assessment engagement for a natural gas field equipment manufacturer. A leading natural gas equipment manufacturer wanted to understand how companies operate and perform in the natural gas segment. The client also wanted to evaluate the return on investment on rolling out compressed natural gas as an alternative to petrol.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005016/en/

GLOBAL MARKET ASSESSMENT FOR NATURAL GAS EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Players in the oil and gas industry are constantly pressurized to reduce costs and risks associated with new investments.

With the recent shift towards sustainable energy sources, several disruptions have been witnessed in the oil and gas industry globally. Consequently, companies in the natural gas segment have started looking for alternative market segments that are more lucrative. They are also changing their business models to gain a stronger foothold in the market. Over the next four years, there are several challenges that the natural gas segment will face and such challenges can be mitigated by improving operational efficiency and enhancing the knowledge of the workforce.

Request a proposal to see how Infiniti Research’s solutions can help you.

The market assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to identify well-defined metrics to succeed in the long term and recognize the existing trends in the market. Also, it helped the client to discover huge opportunities for growth in the CNG sector.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Understand market trends, opportunities, and challenges that impact business growth
  • Analyze the market size in terms of volume and explore growth opportunities
  • To know how our market intelligence solution can help you, get in touch

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

  • Determining the growth potential for newer subsegments in the industry
  • Identifying parameters for long-term success in the business
  • To know more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete market assessment solution here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/natural-gas-market-assessment

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2018
