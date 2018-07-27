Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Pending Home Sales          Jun       +0.0%  (5)   -0.5% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Jul        32.0  (3)    36.5 
Tuesday   0830  Personal Income             Jun       +0.3%  (15)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Jun       +0.4%  (14)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices             Jun       +0.1%  (14)  +0.2% 
          0945  Employment Cost Index       2Q        +0.7%  (13)  +0.8% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    May        N/A         +6.6% 
                  HPI (Y/Y) 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jul       62.3   (8)    64.1 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jul       125.5  (13)   126.4 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Jul      +180K   (7)   +177K 
          0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Jul       N/A           55.5* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Jul       59.3   (15)   60.2 
          1000  Construction Spending       Jun      +0.3%   (9)   +0.4% 
          N/A   Auto Sales                  Jul       17.12M (10)   17.47M 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 28    220K   (7)    217K 
          1000  Factory Orders              Jun      +0.7%   (9)   +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +188K   (15)  +213K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.9%   (14)   4.0% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages**         Jul      +0.3%   (10)  +0.19% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $46.6B  (10)  $43.05B 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Jul       N/A           56.2* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Jul       58.5   (14)   59.1 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : The EPA is Wrong to Weaken Coal-Ash Rules
PU
08:40pTrump hails growth as one-offs and consumers boost economy
RE
08:37pIN THE NEWS : Rep. Braun doesn’t seem to share Hoosier farmers’ mounting concerns over tariffs
PU
08:37pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
PU
08:35pTrump touts strong economy; facts are more nuanced
RE
08:32pTED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Leads Letter Urging Britain, France, and Germany to Deepen Cooperation Against Iran, Warning On Sanctions
PU
08:32pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Transcript of the Press Briefing on the Annual Review of the Chinese Economy
PU
08:32pIBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
RE
08:31pInteractive Brokers increases margin requirement for Tesla
RE
08:22pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : As Trade War Threatens Missouri Jobs, McCaskill Seeks to Help Workers Left Behind
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.