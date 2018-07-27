Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun +0.0% (5) -0.5% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jul 32.0 (3) 36.5 Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.3% (15) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.4% (14) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Jun +0.1% (14) +0.2% 0945 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.7% (13) +0.8% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City May N/A +6.6% HPI (Y/Y) 0945 Chicago PMI Jul 62.3 (8) 64.1 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 125.5 (13) 126.4 Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jul +180K (7) +177K 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jul N/A 55.5* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jul 59.3 (15) 60.2 1000 Construction Spending Jun +0.3% (9) +0.4% N/A Auto Sales Jul 17.12M (10) 17.47M Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 28 220K (7) 217K 1000 Factory Orders Jun +0.7% (9) +0.4% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +188K (15) +213K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.9% (14) 4.0% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (10) +0.19% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $46.6B (10) $43.05B 0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 56.2* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 58.5 (14) 59.1 *July Flash Reading **all private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

