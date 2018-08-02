Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +190K (22) +213K 0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 3.9% (21) 4.0% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jul +0.2% (18) +0.19% 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $46.6B (19) $43.05B 0945 Markit Services PMI Jul 56.2 (3) 56.2** 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 58.5 (21) 59.1 *all private-sector workers **July Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

