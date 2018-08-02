Log in
Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down to 3.9% -- Data Week Ahead

08/02/2018 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Jul      +190K   (22)  +213K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Jul       3.9%   (21)   4.0% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages*          Jul      +0.2%   (18)  +0.19% 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Jun      $46.6B  (19)  $43.05B 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Jul       56.2   (3)    56.2** 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Jul       58.5   (21)   59.1 
 
*all private-sector workers 
**July Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at [email protected]

