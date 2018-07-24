Log in
Unipro : Power Plants Generated 22.7 bln kWh in 6M 2018

07/24/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Unipro PJSC power plants have generated 22.7 bln kWh over the period from January to June 2018 (-7.4% compared to the same period of 2017).

The decrease in electric power generation is the result of shutdowns of generating equipment to cold reserve in accordance with the System Operator's scheduling and major inspection of the power unit of CCGT No. 7 at Surgutskaya GRES-2.

Heat production in the first quarter of 2018 was 1292.6 thousand Gcal, which is 8% more than in the same period of 2017. The growth was caused by weather conditions.

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:42:05 UTC
