Unipro : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for H1 2018

Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for H12018.

Following the results January - June 2018, the revenue of Unipro PJSC totalled RUB 39.3 billion (+1.3 % as compared with the figures of 2017).

Stronger performance in the reference period was due to the receipt of revenue under CSA agreements for CCGT power units at Surgutskaya GRES-2. As a reminder, the CSA prices of Surgutskaya GRES-2 were revised starting from Q2 2017. At the same time, electricity sales revenue in H1 of the current year decreased as compared with the same period of 2017. This is due to the reduction in generation caused by the generating equipment downtime in cold reserve in accordance with the System Operator's scheduling and general inspection of Power Unit No. 7 of Surgutskaya GRES-2 CCGT.

Net profit in H1 2018 amounted to RUB 10.4 billion. The higher performance indicators of the previous year were due to receipt of the final part of the insurance proceeds in the amount of RUB 20.4 bn for the accident at the third power unit of Berezovskaya GRES.

Unipro PJSC financial results for 6 months of 2018 (RUB thous.)