Unipro : Publishes RAS Accounting Statements for H1 2018

07/24/2018 | 02:43pm CEST

Unipro PJSC publishes the accounting statements prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for H12018.

Following the results January - June 2018, the revenue of Unipro PJSC totalled RUB 39.3 billion (+1.3 % as compared with the figures of 2017).

Stronger performance in the reference period was due to the receipt of revenue under CSA agreements for CCGT power units at Surgutskaya GRES-2. As a reminder, the CSA prices of Surgutskaya GRES-2 were revised starting from Q2 2017. At the same time, electricity sales revenue in H1 of the current year decreased as compared with the same period of 2017. This is due to the reduction in generation caused by the generating equipment downtime in cold reserve in accordance with the System Operator's scheduling and general inspection of Power Unit No. 7 of Surgutskaya GRES-2 CCGT.

Net profit in H1 2018 amounted to RUB 10.4 billion. The higher performance indicators of the previous year were due to receipt of the final part of the insurance proceeds in the amount of RUB 20.4 bn for the accident at the third power unit of Berezovskaya GRES.

Unipro PJSC financial results for 6 months of 2018 (RUB thous.)

6M 2018

6M 2017

Dynamics

Revenue

39,310,248

38,793,324

1.33%

Cost of sales

28,362,948

28,080,276

1.01%

Profit before tax

12,794,838

26,039,475

-50.86%

Net profit

10,374,628

21,162,980

-50.98%

Disclaimer

Unipro PJSC published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:42:10 UTC
