United Company RUSAL Plc: Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
Key highlights
-
During 2017, the market environment was favourable for the aluminium
industry. Recovery in the London Metals Exchange (“LME”)
aluminium price in 2017 by 22.7% to an average of USD1,968 per tonne
as compared to USD1,604 per tonne in 2016 together with an increase in
volumes of primary aluminium and alloys sold by 3.6% between the same
periods as well as a growth in share of value added products (“VAP”)
in total aluminium sales to 47.3% in 2017 in comparison with 44.0% in
2016 resulted in the growth of revenue of United Company RUSAL Plc (“UC
RUSAL” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries,
the “Group”) in 2017 by 24.9% to USD9,969 million as compared
to USD7,983 million in 2016.
-
On the back of strong LME prices and healthy demand the Group’s
Adjusted EBITDA increased to USD2,120 million in 2017, an increase of
42.4% as compared to 2016 and the highest result since 2012.
-
The Group increased its Adjusted EBITDA to USD586 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017 as compared with USD549 million for the third
quarter of 2017 despite significant pressure on cost of production.
Focus on efficiency and cost reduction initiatives limited aluminium
segment cost per tonne increase by 5.4% to USD1,602 per ton in the
fourth quarter of 2017 in comparison with USD1,520 in the third
quarter of 2017 as a result of the increase in energy and other raw
material costs as well as appreciation of Russian Ruble.
-
UC RUSAL achieved Adjusted Net Profit and Recurring Net Profit of
USD1,077 million and USD1,573 million, respectively, in 2017, as
compared to USD292 million and USD959 million in 2016.
-
In February 2017, the Company completed its third offering of
Eurobonds with the following key terms: principal amount of USD500
million, tenor of 5 years, coupon rate of 4.85% per annum. The bonds
proceeds were applied for partial prepayment of UC RUSAL’s existing
debt.
Statement of the Chief Executive Officer
In 2017 strong global demand for aluminium ensured a positive market
backdrop for the industry, with UC RUSAL’s estimates showing that global
demand for the metal grew by 6% throughout the year to 64 million
tonnes. The global aluminium market balance was left in a deficit of
around 1 million tonnes whilst the LME price grew by 22.7% year-on-year
(“YoY”).
Alongside this positive macro backdrop, UC RUSAL’s fourth quarter and
full year results demonstrated continued momentum. The Company delivered
robust operating results and sales volumes growth, which, coupled with
the LME price’s solid improvement, led to the fourth quarter revenue
increasing by 11.6% quarter-on-quarter (“QoQ”) to USD2,745
million. Despite a rise in cost inflation, UC RUSAL’s management
succeeded in keeping costs under control to reach USD586 million in
EBITDA with a healthy margin of 21.3% in the last quarter of the year.
The full year results seemingly demonstrated UC RUSAL’s solid position
in its core business. Revenue increased to nearly USD10 billion while
full year 2017 EBITDA was up by 42.4% to reach USD2,120 million.
Importantly, 2017 saw UC RUSAL achieve further progress in key strategic
priorities. Production of value added products reached approximately 50%
in total output. We launched our bespoke brand of low carbon aluminium,
“ALLOW”, which we believe will be in demand from climate-conscious
customers. We also expanded our product portfolio with new downstream
acquisitions.
Throughout the year, UC RUSAL continued to improve its debt profile by
actively pursuing capital markets opportunities and engaging with its
strategic financial partners. Post reporting period, the Group
successfully tapped into the Eurobonds market and offered USD500 million
of bonds. Overall, the Groups’s debt structure provides for minimal
liquidity risk and greater operational flexibility, which leaves the
Group in good shape for 2018.
Key operating
data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(’000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
|
945
|
|
930
|
|
1.6%
|
|
931
|
|
1.5%
|
|
3,707
|
|
3,685
|
|
0.6%
|
|
Alumina
|
|
|
1,991
|
|
1,939
|
|
2.7%
|
|
1,965
|
|
1.3%
|
|
7,773
|
|
7,528
|
|
3.3%
|
|
Bauxite
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
2,841
|
|
3.6%
|
|
2,742
|
|
7.4%
|
|
11,645
|
|
12,187
|
|
(4.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(’000 tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary
aluminium and
alloys
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
922
|
|
8.5%
|
|
968
|
|
3.3%
|
|
3,955
|
|
3,818
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD per tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production cost
per tonne in
Aluminium
segment1
|
|
|
1,602
|
|
1,344
|
|
19.2%
|
|
1,520
|
|
5.4%
|
|
1,508
|
|
1,333
|
|
13.1%
|
|
Aluminium
price per tonne
quoted on the
LME2
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
1,710
|
|
22.9%
|
|
2,011
|
|
4.5%
|
|
1,968
|
|
1,604
|
|
22.7%
|
|
Average
premiums over
LME price3
|
|
|
161
|
|
151
|
|
6.6%
|
|
162
|
|
(0.6%)
|
|
163
|
|
159
|
|
2.5%
|
|
Average sales
price
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
1,799
|
|
25.8%
|
|
2,124
|
|
6.5%
|
|
2,105
|
|
1,732
|
|
21.5%
|
|
Alumina price
per tonne4
|
|
|
445
|
|
307
|
|
45.0%
|
|
310
|
|
43.5%
|
|
354
|
|
253
|
|
39.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected
data from the
consolidated
statement
of
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
2,745
|
|
2,027
|
|
35.4%
|
|
2,460
|
|
11.6%
|
|
9,969
|
|
7,983
|
|
24.9%
|
|
Adjusted
EBITDA
|
|
|
586
|
|
412
|
|
42.2%
|
|
549
|
|
6.7%
|
|
2,120
|
|
1,489
|
|
42.4%
|
|
margin (% of
revenue)
|
|
|
21.3%
|
|
20.3%
|
|
NA
|
|
22.3%
|
|
NA
|
|
21.3%
|
|
18.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
Profit for the
period
|
|
|
440
|
|
645
|
|
(31.8%)
|
|
312
|
|
41.0%
|
|
1,222
|
|
1,179
|
|
3.6%
|
|
margin (% of
revenue)
|
|
|
16.0%
|
|
31.8%
|
|
NA
|
|
12.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
12.3%
|
|
14.8%
|
|
NA
|
|
Adjusted Net
Profit for the
period
|
|
|
350
|
|
44
|
|
695.5%
|
|
262
|
|
33.6%
|
|
1,077
|
|
292
|
|
268.8%
|
|
margin (% of
revenue)
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
2.2%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
10.8%
|
|
3.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
Recurring Net
Profit for the
period
|
|
|
451
|
|
207
|
|
117.9%
|
|
436
|
|
3.4%
|
|
1,573
|
|
959
|
|
64.0%
|
|
margin (% of
revenue)
|
|
|
16.4%
|
|
10.2%
|
|
NA
|
|
17.7%
|
|
NA
|
|
15.8%
|
|
12.0%
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 For any period, “Aluminium segment cost per tonne” is
calculated as aluminium segment revenue less aluminium segment results
less amortisation and depreciation divided by sales volume of the
aluminium segment.
2 Aluminium price per tonne quoted on
the LME representing the average of the daily closing official prices
for each period.
3 Average premiums over LME realized by
the Company based on management accounts.
4 The average
alumina price per tonne provided in this table is based on the daily
closing spot prices of alumina according to Non-ferrous Metal Alumina
Index FOB Australia USD per tonne.
Key selected data from consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
Change year-
on-year
|
|
|
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
31 December
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
15,774
|
|
14,452
|
|
9.1%
|
|
Total working capital5
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
1,691
|
|
4.1%
|
|
Net Debt6
|
|
|
7,648
|
|
8,421
|
|
(9.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key selected data from consolidated statement of cash flows
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
Change year-
on-year
|
|
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
31 December
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
1,244
|
|
36.8%
|
Net cash flows generated from investing activities
|
|
|
2
|
|
104
|
|
(98.1%)
|
of which dividends from associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
806
|
|
336
|
|
139.9%
|
of which CAPEX7
|
|
|
(842)
|
|
(575)
|
|
46.4%
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
(493)
|
|
(452)
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Total working capital is defined as inventories plus trade
and other receivables minus trade and other payables.
6 Net
Debt is calculated as Total Debt less cash and cash equivalents as at
the end of any period. Total Debt refers to UC RUSAL’s loans and
borrowings and bonds outstanding at the end of any period.
7 CAPEX
is defined as payment for the acquisition of property, plant and
equipment and intangible assets.
Overview of Trends in the Aluminium Industry and Business Environment
Highlights for the full year 2017
-
Global aluminium demand rose by 6% in 2017 to 64 million tonnes, amid
coordinated economic growth in major regions of the world, including
China, Europe and North America. In 2018, global demand is expected to
build on the positive foundations of the past year to increase by 5%
to 67.3 million tonnes. Robust demand growth left the global aluminum
market balance in a deficit at around 1 million tonnes in 2017 and is
expected to rise to above 2 million tonnes in 2018.
-
Global aluminium supply is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2018 compared
to 5.7% growth in 2017. In China there is strong evidence of the
implementation of supply side reform in the Chinese aluminum industry
in 2017 with more than 10 million illegal operating capacity and
projects having been cut.
-
As estimated significant part of aluminium smelters closed during
current winter cuts season will not return to the market due to severe
environmental regulation for smelters emissions in 26+2 cities, high
restarting costs and current low profitability.
-
Chinese semis exports stay under significant pressure from
international anti-dumping initiatives and there have been recent
announcements for further investigations under Section 232 alongside
the possible introduction of new duties on Chinese semis exported to
the US. As a result, aluminium Midwest premium in the US hit USD12 c/t
with potential move to USD14 c/t.
-
The reported aluminium inventories in the world ex-China fell further
to ~ 2.9 million tonnes at the end of 2017, down ~ 1.0 million tonnes
from the level at the end of 2016 to historical low level for stock to
consumption ratio of 36 days compared to 115 days peak in mid of 2015.
The LME aluminium price rose 22.7% YoY in 2017 and reached USD2,256/t on
January 2, 2018, nearly a six-year high, consolidating later at a new
level of USD2,200/t as a result of widespread capacity cuts in China and
a steady reduction of LME stocks - further evidence of a global market
deficit. The rising cost inflation in China made a significant share of
operating Chinese aluminium capacity barely breakeven by the end of 2017.
Aluminium demand
Global aluminium demand rose by 6% to 64.2 million tonnes in 2017. In
the world excluding China, demand grew by 3.7% to 29.2 million tonnes,
while Chinese demand increased by 7.8% to 34.9 million tonnes. Despite
high aluminium prices there is a slow process of restarting capacity
capability outside of China due to lack of competitive power tariff and
high restarting costs.
China continued to lead global growth in 2017, with its economy
confounding expectations of a slowdown. Full year GDP increased by 6.9%,
an upturn from the 6.7% pace of 2016 and well above the official target
of 6.5%. The key driver of aluminium demand, industrial production,
mirrored the improvement in the broader economy, accelerating to 6.6%
growth in 2017, from 6% the prior year. There was broad based strength
across the major aluminium consuming industrial sectors, with
construction, manufacturing and transportation all remaining robust.
Floor space under construction started in 2017, rose by 10.5%, while
auto production rose by 2.1%, but growth in production of commercial
vehicles was much sharper, up by 13.8%. Strong investment in the power
sector, especially in green energy, also provided further impetus to
aluminium demand.
In North America, underlying demand began the year cautiously before
strengthening through the year. There was a welcome return to positive
growth in industrial production in 2017, rising by 1.8% in the United
States, following a contraction in the prior year. Despite a 3.9%
decline in North American motor vehicle production, aluminium demand
from the sector grew strongly, amid rising intensity of use, especially
in the rolled products sector. Construction activity remained solid,
with housing starts rising by 2.4% to 1.1 million units, and pointing to
a robust outlook for extrusions demand given the lag between starts and
aluminium consumption in the build. In 2017 as a whole, primary
aluminium demand rose by an estimated 2.6% to 6.8 million tonnes.
The recovery in the Eurozone economy was particularly impressive, with
industrial activity improving throughout 2017. Manufacturing PMIs were
illustrative of this trend, hitting multi-year highs in regional
heavyweights Germany, France and Italy and even the UK shrugged off
Brexit fears to increase through the year. The Eurozone manufacturing
PMI ended the year at 60.6, its loftiest level since the currency group
was formed. In a similar vein, the construction market built on strong
growth in 2016, with further gains last year, which resulted in the
production in construction index for Euro 28 countries also hitting
multi-period highs. The pace of the auto market slowed slightly but
vehicle output still rose by an estimated 1.4% across the region,
although as in the US, intensity of use gains meant that sectoral
aluminium demand ran well ahead of car production. This confluence of
positive factors led to aluminium demand growth of 3.2% to 9.4 million
tonnes in Europe (including Turkey but excluding Russia).
Japan’s economy carried on the strong momentum from the end of the
previous year to accelerate in 2017, driven by a recovery in the
industrial sector. This led to industrial production growth estimated at
4.4%, after a minor contraction in 2016. A key component of this growth
was automotive, with vehicle production accelerating by an expected 5.6%
for the full year, bouncing back from a decline in 2016. The
construction market fared less well, with housing starts contracting by
a modest 0.1%, although sectoral aluminium demand still increased,
benefiting from follow through from buildings that began construction
the prior year. In addition to the strength of underlying domestic
demand, Japan was boosted by a strong global economy, which was
supportive of its exports. This was evident in the aluminium sector as
well as the broader manufacturing sector.
Economic activity has remained strong in the ASEAN region, as GDP in
major countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, grew at a rate
of between 4 and 7%. The region as a whole continues to benefit from
major macro drivers such as industrialisation and urbanisation, in
addition to investment in downstream industry, including in aluminium.
This will result in primary aluminium demand increasing to 6.5 million
tonnes or 3.5% in the Asian region (ex China & India) in 2017.
The other major growth driver in the rest of Asia is India, and although
its economy slowed in 2017, amid economic reforms, the rate of increase
in GDP would still be the envy of most developed countries. GDP is
expected to have grown by 6.2% over the year as a whole, although
picking up speed in the final two quarters. Industrial production
followed a similarly positive trend, pointing to an acceleration in
growth in 2018. Even with a slowdown in the economy, primary aluminium
demand still rose by an impressive 5.6% to 2.1 million tonnes in 2017.
In our home market of Russia, following two years of negative economic
growth, GDP rose by an estimated 1.9% in 2017. A recovery in oil prices
supported government revenues and this is fed through into increased
government spending on infrastructure. This boosted demand across a
range of end uses but especially in the electrical sector. A change in
regulations to allow aluminium wiring in buildings during 2017 provides
a bullish backdrop for further consumption growth. Primary aluminium
demand in Russia grew by 10.9% to 0.8 million tonnes in 2017 and
expected to rise to 0.9-0.95 million tonnes in 2018.
Global supply
Global aluminium supply rose by 5.7% to 63.5 million tonnes in 2017. In
the world excluding China, supply grew by 1% to 27.2 million tonnes,
while Chinese supply increased by 9.5% to 36.4 million tonnes.
In China there is strong evidence of the implementation of Supply Side
reform in the Chinese aluminum industry in 2017 with more than 10
million illegal operating capacity and project cuts. As a result,
according to Aladdiny data annualized Chinese aluminum production in
November has dropped to 35.4 million tonnes from its maximum of 38.6
million tonnes in July of 2017.
The announcement by the Chinese regulator regarding winter capacity cuts
which have now been implemented will result in an annualized production
losses of approximately 1 million tonnes of metal, and 4.4 million
tonnes of alumina, according to UC RUSAL estimates. As estimated
significant part of aluminium closed smelters during current winter cuts
season will not return to the market due to sevear environmental
regulation for smelters emissions in 26+2 cities, high restarting costs
and current low profitability.
Larger losses may take place in carbon materials supply including anodes
and coking coal, that would to exert an upward pressure on the costs
bases for aluminium producers due to squeezes in raw materials supply
chain.
Strong antipollution controls and environmental measures continue to be
focused towards the energy intensive industries in China in 2018 with
intention to further cap and reduce CO2 emissions. Several heavily
aluminium producing provinces plan to curb CO2 emissions by 20-23% on
average by 2020 from the 2015 level. Starting this year Chinese aluminum
smelters start paying environmental tax potentially increasing
production costs by 70-100 RMB/tonne for big producers.
In addition to China domestic regulatory measures, Chinese semis exports
stay under significant pressure from international anti-dumping
initiatives and there has been recent announcements for further
investigations under Section 232 alongside the possible introduction of
new duties on Chinese semis exported to the US. This may result in a
continued drop of exports of Chinese FRP and other aluminium semis
products to United States, the second largest Chinese semis consuming
market.
Business review
Aluminium
-
Aluminium production in 4Q17 totaled 945 thousand tonnes (+1.5% QoQ),
with Siberian smelters representing 94% of total aluminium output.
Total production dynamics remained largely stable with capacity
utilization reaching 97%. The production of value added products (VAP
) in 4Q17 amounted to 469 thousand tonnes (+9.1% YoY), the company
maintains VAP production levels as per its guidance at c.50% of total
product mix;
-
In 4Q17 aluminium sales increased (+3.3% QoQ) totaling 1 million
tonnes. In 4Q17, sales of VAPs decreased to 462 thousand tonnes.
(-3.5% QoQ). The QoQ decline in VAP sales dynamics is largely
explained by a skew towards primary aluminium under existing contracts
which led to a decline of VAP’s share in total sales to 46%. The
Company expects that the sales mix will trend towards the production
mix and targets 50-52% share of VAPs through 2018 on the back of a
solid backlog of end-customer product orders for 2018 and the launch
of new VAPs capacities;.
-
In 4Q17 the average aluminium realized price increased by 6.5% QoQ to
USD2,263/t. The increase was due to positive dynamics in LME QP
component (+7.1% QoQ to USD2,102/t). The average realized premium
component remained almost flat (-0.6% QoQ to USD161/t);
-
In 12M17 aluminium production totaled 3,707 thousand tonnes (+0.6%
YoY);
-
In 12M17 aluminium sales increased (+3.6% YoY) totaling 3,955 thousand
tonnes. This increase was achieved largely due to an increase in third
party aluminium products sales (+91.3% YoY to 169 thousand tonnes);
-
During 12M17, the company as per its strategy continued to grow VAP’s
sales, which totaled 1,869 thousand tonnes (+11.2% YoY). The share of
VAP’s sales in total sales now stands at 47.3% in comparison with 44%
in 12M16;
-
In 12M17, the average aluminium realized price increased by 21.5% YoY
to USD2,105/t due to positive dynamics in LME QP component (+23.5% YoY
to USD1,942/t). The average realized premium component increased by
2.5% YoY to USD163/t).
Alumina
-
In 4Q17, total alumina production increased by 1.3% QoQ, totaling
1,991 thousand tonnes. Russian operations accounted for 36% of the
total output. The performance of the Company’s alumina assets was
largely in line with the production plan.
-
The continuation of ramping up capacity at Russian (Urals Alumina
Refinery) and Ukrainian (Nikolaev) based refineries post the
completion of upgrades earlier in 2017 was largely behind the 12M17
YoY production increase of +3.3%, to 7,773 thousand tonnes.
Bauxites
-
In 4Q17, bauxite production increased by 7.4% QoQ to 2,944 thousand
tonnes. This is due to a low comparison base in 3Q17 for mines of
Bauxite Company of Guyana, Kindia and North Urals. In 4Q17, nepheline
output decreased by 7.4% to 1,041 thousand tonnes, due to seasonal
decline in production.
-
In 12M17 bauxite output totaled 11,645 thousand tonnes (-4.4% YoY).
The decrease of bauxite production is largely attributed to a decline
in output in 3Q17, due to abnormal weather conditions that affected
the operational performance of Bauxite Company of Guyana and Windalco
as well as scheduled operational equipment care and maintenance works
at mines in Kindia and Timan. Nepheline ore output decreased by 2.3%
YoY to 4,332 thousand tonnes.
Financial Overview
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 December 2017
|
|
Year ended 31 December 2016
|
|
|
|
|
USD
million
|
|
kt
|
|
Average
sales price
(USD/tonne)
|
|
USD
million
|
|
kt
|
|
Average
sales price
(USD/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary aluminium and alloys
|
|
|
8,324
|
|
3,955
|
|
2,105
|
|
6,614
|
|
3,818
|
|
1,732
|
|
Sales of alumina
|
|
|
769
|
|
2,018
|
|
381
|
|
622
|
|
2,267
|
|
274
|
|
Sales of foil and other aluminium
products
|
|
|
323
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
240
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
553
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
507
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
9,969
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue increased by USD1,986 million or by 24.9% to USD9,969
million in 2017 compared to USD7,983 million in 2016. The increase in
total revenue was mainly due to the growth of sales of primary aluminium
and alloys, which accounted for 83.5% and 82.9% of UC RUSAL’s revenue
for 2017 and 2016, respectively.
|
|
|
|
Quarter ended 31
December
|
|
Change,
quarter
on
quarter,
(4Q
to
4Q)
|
|
Quarter
ended 30
September
|
|
Change,
quarter
on
quarter,
(4Q
to
3Q)
|
|
Year ended 31
December
|
|
Change,
year-on-
year
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of primary
aluminium and
alloys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
1,659
|
|
36.4%
|
|
2,056
|
|
10.1%
|
|
8,324
|
|
6,614
|
|
25.9%
|
|
kt
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
922
|
|
8.5%
|
|
968
|
|
3.3%
|
|
3,955
|
|
3,818
|
|
3.6%
|
|
Average sales
price (USD/t)
|
|
|
2,263
|
|
1,799
|
|
25.8%
|
|
2,124
|
|
6.5%
|
|
2,105
|
|
1,732
|
|
21.5%
|
|
Sales of alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
|
233
|
|
164
|
|
42.1%
|
|
172
|
|
35.5%
|
|
769
|
|
622
|
|
23.6%
|
|
kt
|
|
|
492
|
|
570
|
|
(13.7%)
|
|
502
|
|
(2.0%)
|
|
2,018
|
|
2,267
|
|
(11.0%)
|
|
Average sales
price (USD/t)
|
|
|
474
|
|
288
|
|
64.6%
|
|
343
|
|
38.2%
|
|
381
|
|
274
|
|
39.1%
|
|
Sales of foil and
other aluminium
products (USD
million)
|
|
|
91
|
|
65
|
|
40.0%
|
|
91
|
|
—
|
|
323
|
|
240
|
|
34.6%
|
|
Other revenue
(USD million)
|
|
|
158
|
|
139
|
|
13.7%
|
|
141
|
|
12.1%
|
|
553
|
|
507
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
(USD million)
|
|
|
2,745
|
|
2,027
|
|
35.4%
|
|
2,460
|
|
11.6%
|
|
9,969
|
|
7,983
|
|
24.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from sales of primary aluminium and alloys increased by USD1,710
million, or 25.9% to USD8,324 million in 2017, as compared to USD6,614
in 2016, primarily due to a 21.5% increase in the weighted-average
realized aluminium price per tonne driven by an increase in the LME
aluminium price (to an average of USD1,968 per tonne in 2017 from
USD1,604 per tonne in 2016), as well as an increase in the sales volumes
by 3.6% and slight improvement in premiums above the LME prices in the
different geographical segments (to an average of USD163 per tonne from
USD159 per tonne in 2017 and 2016, respectively).
Revenue from sales of alumina increased by 23.6% to USD769 million for
the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to USD622 million for the
previous year primarily due to an increase in the average sales price by
39.1%, which was partially offset by a decrease in the sales volumes by
11.0%.
Revenue from sales of foil and other aluminium products increased by
USD83 million, or by 34.6%, to USD323 million in 2017, as compared to
USD240 million in 2016 primarily due to a 20.1% increase in sales
volumes of foil. The Company notes the growth in sales of other
aluminium products (such as wheels) from SKAD operations, consolidated
starting from April 2017.
Revenue from other sales, including sales of other products, bauxite and
energy services increased by 9.1% to USD553 million for the year ended
31 December 2017 as compared to USD507 million for the previous year,
due to a 6.5% increase in sales of other materials (such as anode blocks
by 28.3%, aluminium powder by 12.4%, corundum by 20.0%).
Cost of sales
The following table shows the breakdown of UC RUSAL’s cost of sales for
the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2016, respectively:
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31
December
|
|
Change,
year-on-
year
|
|
Share of
costs
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of alumina
|
|
|
728
|
|
751
|
|
(3.1%)
|
|
10.1%
|
|
Cost of bauxite
|
|
|
462
|
|
372
|
|
24.2%
|
|
6.4%
|
|
Cost of other raw materials and other costs
|
|
|
2,621
|
|
2,143
|
|
22.3%
|
|
36.5%
|
|
Purchases of primary aluminium from JV
|
|
|
279
|
|
229
|
|
21.8%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
Energy costs
|
|
|
2,149
|
|
1,630
|
|
31.8%
|
|
29.9%
|
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
|
|
472
|
|
434
|
|
8.8%
|
|
6.6%
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
|
|
582
|
|
491
|
|
18.5%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
Repairs and maintenance
|
|
|
72
|
|
60
|
|
20.0%
|
|
1.0%
|
|
Net change in provisions for inventories
|
|
|
2
|
|
(11)
|
|
NA
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Change in finished goods
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
(69)
|
|
166.7%
|
|
(2.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
|
7,183
|
|
6,030
|
|
19.1%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of sales increased by USD1,153 million, or 19.1%, to USD7,183
in 2017, as compared to USD6,030 million in 2016. The increase was
driven by an increase in volumes of primary aluminium and alloys sold as
well as significant increase in electricity prices, railway
transportation tariffs and other raw material costs in Russian Ruble in
2017.
Cost of alumina was almost flat in 2017 compared to 2016.
Cost of bauxite increased by 24.2% in 2017 compared to the previous
year, primarily as a result of an increase in purchase volume and a
slight increase in purchase prices.
Cost of raw materials (other than alumina and bauxite) and other costs
increased by 22.3% in 2017 compared to the previous year, due to a
rising raw materials purchase price (prices for raw pitch coke increased
by 74.5%, raw petroleum coke by 18.1%, pitch by 46.7%, caustic soda by
47.8%).
Energy costs increased by 31.8% in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily due
to 13.0% appreciation of Russian Ruble against US dollar between the
comparable periods.
Distribution, administrative and other expenses
Distribution expenses increased by 18.6% to USD446 million in 2017,
compared to USD376 million in 2016, primarily due to the increase in
transportation tariffs as well as the continuing appreciation of the
Russian Ruble against the US Dollar between the periods.
Administrative expenses, which include personnel costs, increased by
19.0% to USD632 million in 2017, compared to USD531 million in 2016 and
primarily resulted from the appreciation of the Russian Ruble to the US
Dollar within the comparable periods.
Gross profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, UC RUSAL reported a gross profit
of USD2,786 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to
USD1,953 million for the previous period, representing gross margins of
the periods of 27.9% and 24.5%, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 December
|
|
Change year-
on- year
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
1,068
|
|
42.6%
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation and depreciation
|
|
|
488
|
|
453
|
|
7.7%
|
|
Impairment/(reversal) of non-current assets
|
|
|
84
|
|
(44)
|
|
NA
|
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
25
|
|
12
|
|
108.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
2,120
|
|
1,489
|
|
42.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as results from operating activities adjusted
for amortisation and depreciation, impairment charges and loss on
disposal of property, plant and equipment, increased to USD2,120 million
for the year ended 31 December 2017, as compared to USD1,489 million for
the previous year. The factors that contributed to the increase in
Adjusted EBITDA margin were the same that influenced the operating
results of the Company.
Results from operating activities increased by 42.6% to USD1,523 million
for the year ended 31 December 2017, as compared to USD1,068 million for
the previous year, representing operating margins of 15.3% and 13.4%,
respectively.
Finance income and expenses
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 December
|
|
Change year-
on- year
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income on third party loans and deposits
|
|
|
16
|
|
18
|
|
(11.1%)
|
|
Interest income on loans to related party — companies under
common
control
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
Net foreign exchange gain
|
|
|
4
|
|
—
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
19
|
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on bank loans, company loans, bonds and other
bank
charges, including
|
|
|
(581)
|
|
(603)
|
|
(3.6%)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(477)
|
|
(530)
|
|
(10.0%)
|
|
Bank charges
|
|
|
(104)
|
|
(73)
|
|
42.5%
|
|
Interest expense on company loans from related parties —
companies
exerting significant influence
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(71.4%)
|
|
Interest expense on provisions
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(14.3%)
|
|
Net foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
(105)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments,
including
|
|
|
(287)
|
|
(157)
|
|
82.8%
|
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
|
|
|
(104)
|
|
(77)
|
|
35.1%
|
|
Change in other derivatives instruments
|
|
|
(183)
|
|
(80)
|
|
128.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(876)
|
|
(879)
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income increased by USD2 million, or 10.5% to USD21 million in
2017 compared to USD19 million for the same period of 2016 due to an
increase in foreign exchange gain which was partially offset a decrease
in interest income on third party loans and deposits at several
subsidiaries of the Group. Financial expenses was almost flat in 2017
compared to 2016 primarily due to a decrease in the interest expense on
bank loans and net foreign exchange result that was partially offset by
an increase in the net loss from the change in fair value of derivative
financial instruments and an increase in bank charges.
Interest expenses in 2017 decreased by USD53 million to USD477 million
from USD530 million in 2016 following the successful restructuring of
the Group’s loan portfolio. The same factor caused an increase in bank
charges as a result of amortization of previously capitalized
arrangement fees.
The net loss from the change in fair value of derivative financial
instruments increased to USD287 million in 2017 from USD157 million for
the same period of 2016 following significant LME and other commodities
price improvement between the comparable periods that negatively
affected the fair value of respective hedging instruments.
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 December
|
|
Change year-
on- year
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of Norilsk Nickel, with
|
|
|
528
|
|
688
|
|
(23.3%)
|
Effective shareholding of
|
|
|
27.82%
|
|
27.82%
|
|
|
Share of profits of other associates
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of associates
|
|
|
529
|
|
688
|
|
(23.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits of joint ventures
|
|
|
91
|
|
160
|
|
(43.1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company’s share in profits of associates for the years ended 31
December 2017 and 2016 amounted to USD529 million and USD688 million,
respectively. Share in results of associates in both periods resulted
primarily from the profit from the Company’s investment in Norilsk
Nickel, which amounted to USD528 million and USD688 million for 2017 and
2016, respectively.
At the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Group was
unable to obtain consolidated financial statements of Norilsk Nickel for
the year ended 31 December 2017. Consequently, the Group estimated its
share in the profits, other comprehensive income and foreign currency
translation reserve of Norilsk Nickel for year ended 31 December 2017
based on publicly available information reported by Norilsk Nickel. The
information used as a basis for these estimates is incomplete in many
aspects. Once the consolidated financial statements of Norilsk Nickel
become available, they will be compared to the management´s estimates.
If there are significant differences, adjustments may be required to
restate the Group´s share in profit, other comprehensive income, foreign
currency translation reserve and the carrying value of the investment in
Norilsk Nickel reported.
The market value of the investment in Norilsk Nickel at 31 December 2017
was USD8,294 million as compared to USD7,348 million as at 31 December
2016.
Share of profits of joint ventures was USD91 million for the year ended
31 December 2017 as compared to USD160 million for the same period in
2016. This represents the Company’s share of profits in joint ventures,
namely BEMO, LLP Bogatyr Komir and Mega Business and Alliance
(transportation business in Kazakhstan).
Profit before income tax
UC RUSAL earned a profit before income tax in an amount of USD1,288
million for the year ended 31 December 2017, as compared to a profit
before income tax in an amount of USD1,354 million for the year ended 31
December 2016 due to reasons set out above.
Income tax
Income tax expense decreased by USD109 million to USD66 million in 2017,
as compared to USD175 million in 2016.
Current tax expenses increased by USD18 million, or 14.8%, to USD140
million for the year ended 31 December 2017, as compared to USD122
million for the previous year primarily due to increase in operating
profit.
The deferred tax benefit was USD74 million in 2017 as compared with
deferred tax expense of USD53 million in 2016 primarily due to reversal
of certain tax provisions, change in fair value of derivative financial
instruments and effect of reversal of impairment of non-current assets
at several subsidiaries in different periods.
Profit for the period
As a result of the above, the Company recorded a profit of USD1,222
million in 2017, as compared to USD1,179 million in 2016.
Adjusted and Recurring Net Profit
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
31 December
|
|
Change
quarter-
on-
quarter,
%
(4Q to
4Q)
|
|
Three
months
ended 30
September
|
|
Change
quarter
on
quarter,
%
(4Q to
3Q)
|
|
Year ended 31
December
|
|
Change,
year-on-
year
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
unaudited
|
|
unaudited
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation
of Adjusted Net
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for
the period
|
|
|
440
|
|
645
|
|
(31.8%)
|
|
312
|
|
41.0%
|
|
1,222
|
|
1,179
|
|
3.6%
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits
and other gains
and losses
attributable
to
Norilsk Nickel,
net of tax effect
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
(163)
|
|
(38.0%)
|
|
(174)
|
|
(42.0%)
|
|
(496)
|
|
(667)
|
|
(25.6%)
|
|
Change in the
fair value of
derivative
financial
liabilities,
net of
tax (20%)
|
|
|
66
|
|
5
|
|
1,220.0%
|
|
66
|
|
—
|
|
267
|
|
122
|
|
118.9%
|
|
(Reversal)/impairment
of non-
current assets
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
(145)
|
|
(62.1%)
|
|
58
|
|
NA
|
|
84
|
|
(44)
|
|
NA
|
|
Result from
disposal and
deconsolidation
of
subsidiaries
including items
recycled from
other
comprehensive
income
|
|
|
—
|
|
(298)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
—
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
—
|
|
(298)
|
|
(100.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net
Profit
|
|
|
350
|
|
44
|
|
695.5%
|
|
262
|
|
33.6%
|
|
1,077
|
|
292
|
|
268.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profits
of Norilsk
Nickel, net of
tax
|
|
|
101
|
|
163
|
|
(38.0%)
|
|
174
|
|
(42.0%)
|
|
496
|
|
667
|
|
(25.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Net
Profit
|
|
|
451
|
|
207
|
|
117.9%
|
|
436
|
|
3.4%
|
|
1,573
|
|
959
|
|
64.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Profit for any period is defined as the net profit adjusted
for the net effect of the Company’s investment in Norilsk Nickel, the
net effect of derivative financial instruments and the net effect of
non-current assets impairment. Recurring Net Profit for any period is
defined as Adjusted Net Profit plus the Company’s net effective share in
Norilsk Nickel results.
Assets and liabilities
UC RUSAL’s total assets increased by USD1,322 million, or 9.1% to
USD15,774 million as at 31 December 2017 as compared to USD14,452
million as at 31 December 2016. The increase in total assets is mainly
resulted from the increase in the carrying value of the investment in
Norilsk Nickel, inventories and property, plant and equipment.
Total liabilities increased by USD177 million, or 1.6%, to USD11,330
million as at 31 December 2017 as compared to USD11,153 million as at 31
December 2016. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the
Company’s trade and other payables and bonds outstanding that was
partially offset by loans and borrowings reduction following the
successful restructuring of the Group’s loan portfolio.
Cash flows
The Company generated net cash from operating activities of USD1,702
million for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to USD1,244
million for the previous year. Net increase in working capital and
provisions comprised USD326 million for 2017 as compared to USD178
million for the previous year.
The Company generated net cash from the investing activities of USD2
million for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to USD104
million for the previous year primarily due to an increase in an
acquisition of property, plant and equipment in amount USD822 million
for 2017 as compared to USD558 million for the prior year.
The above mentioned factors allowed the Company to assign USD411 million
of its own cash flows for the debt repayment that together with the
interest payments of USD493 million, dividends paid in amount of USD299
million and settlement of derivative financial instruments of USD182
million represent the main components of the cash used in the financing
activities with the total amount of USD1,421 million for 2017.
Segment reporting
The Group has four reportable segments, as described in the annual
report of the Company, which are the Group’s strategic business units:
Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, Mining and Metals. These business units are
managed separately and results of their operations are reviewed by the
CEO on a regular basis.
The core segments are Aluminium and Alumina.
|
|
|
|
Year ended
31
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017*
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
|
Aluminium
|
|
Alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kt
|
|
|
3,741
|
|
7,668
|
|
3,891
|
|
8,165
|
|
USD million
|
|
|
7,847
|
|
2,338
|
|
6,708
|
|
2,071
|
|
Segment result
|
|
|
1,852
|
|
130
|
|
1,157
|
|
2
|
|
Segment EBITDA8
|
|
|
2,204
|
|
232
|
|
1,519
|
|
90
|
|
Segment EBITDA margin
|
|
|
28.1%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
22.6%
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
|
350
|
|
260
|
|
336
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Starting 2017 the Company presents two metrics for Aluminium segment:
(1) total segment information and (2) information on own aluminium
production. The difference between two metrics relates to the
intersegment margins, sales of third parties metal and related costs and
other non-production costs and expenses. Segment information for the
year ended 31 December 2017 presented above relates to own aluminium
production, that is different from the relevant segment information
presented in the Company´s consolidated financial statements for the
year ended 31 December 2017.
The segment result margin (calculated as a percentage of segment profit
to total segment revenue per respective segment) for aluminium segment
increased to 23.6% for the year ended 31 December 2017 from 17.2% for
the year ended 31 December 2016, and increased to 5.6% compared to 0.1%,
respectively, for the alumina segment. Key drivers for the increase in
margin in the aluminium segment are disclosed in “Revenue”, “Cost of
sales” and “Adjusted EBITDA and results from operating activities”
sections above. Detailed segment reporting can be found in the
consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.
8 Segment EBITDA for any period is defined as segment result
adjusted for amortisation and depreciation for the segment.
Capital expenditure
UC RUSAL recorded a total capital expenditure of USD842 million for the
year ended 31 December 2017. UC RUSAL’s capital expenditure in 2017 was
aimed at maintaining existing production facilities.
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development CAPEX
|
|
|
356
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pot rebuilds costs
|
|
|
109
|
|
89
|
|
Re-equipment
|
|
|
377
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital expenditure
|
|
|
842
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The BEMO project companies utilise the project financing proceeds to
make necessary contributions to the ongoing construction projects and do
not require contributions from the joint ventures partners at this time.
The Company noted that its auditor, JSC KPMG, has provided a qualified
opinion on its audit of the consolidated financial statements of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2017. As it was unable to obtain
and audit the consolidated financial statements of Norilsk Nickel for
the year ended 31 December 2017, an extract from the audit report
provided by JSC KPMG on the consolidated financial statements of the
Company is as follows:
Qualified Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of United Company
RUSAL Plc (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (the “Group”), which
comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31
December 2017, the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive
income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and
notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory
information.
In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described
in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the
accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all
material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as
at 31 December 2017, and its consolidated financial performance and its
consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and have been
prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Jersey)
Law 1991 and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies
Ordinance.
Basis for Qualified Opinion
As explained in Note 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the
Group has estimated its share of profit and other comprehensive income
of its associate, PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (“Norilsk Nickel”), for the
year ended 31 December 2017 based on the latest publicly available
information reported by Norilsk Nickel for six months ended 30 June 2017
adjusted by the Group to account for Norilsk Nickel’s performance in the
remaining part of the reporting period. As a result of the consolidated
financial statements of Norilsk Nickel for the year ended 31 December
2017 not being available, we were unable to obtain sufficient and
appropriate audit evidence in relation to the Group’s estimate of the
share of profit, other comprehensive income and foreign currency
translation gain in relation to that investee of USD528 million, USD28
million of loss and USD216 million, respectively, for the year ended 31
December 2017, and the carrying value of the Group’s investment in
Norilsk Nickel of USD3,796 million as at 31 December 2017 and the
summary financial information of associates disclosed in Note 15. As a
result, we were unable to determine whether adjustments might have been
found to be necessary in respect of interests in associates, and the
elements making up the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive
income, changes in equity and cash flows.
Consolidated financial statements
The following section contains the audited consolidated financial
statements of UC RUSAL for the year ended 31 December 2017 which were
approved by the directors of UC RUSAL (the “Directors”) on 22
February 2018, and reviewed by the Audit Committee.
The full set of audited consolidated financial statements of UC RUSAL,
together with the report of the independent auditor is available on UC
RUSAL’s website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/financial_stat.aspx.
Purchase, sale or redemption of UC RUSAL’s listed securities
There has been no purchase, sale or redemption of UC RUSAL’s listed
securities during 2017 by UC RUSAL or any of its subsidiaries.
Code of Corporate Governance Practices
UC RUSAL adopted a corporate code of ethics on 7 February 2005. Based on
the recommendations of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development and the International Finance Corporation, UC RUSAL further
amended the corporate code of ethics in July 2007. The corporate code of
ethics sets out UC RUSAL’s values and principles for many of its areas
of operations.
The Directors adopted a corporate governance code which is based on the
Code on Corporate Governance Practices as set out in Appendix 14 to the
Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Listing Rules”) then in force on 11 November
2010. The Directors consider that save for code provisions A.1.7
(physical board meetings at which Directors have material interests),
A.4.1 (specific term of non-executive directors) and A.4.2 (specific
term of directors) for reasons set out below and also on pages 75-76 of
UC RUSAL’s interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2017, UC
RUSAL has complied with the code provisions as set out in the Corporate
Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report in Appendix 14 to the
Hong Kong Listing Rules during the period from 1 January 2017 to 31
December 2017.
The Board generally endeavoured throughout the twelve-month period ended
31 December 2017 to ensure that it did not deal with business by the way
of written resolution where a substantial Shareholder of the Company or
an independent non-executive Director had disclosed an interest in a
matter to be considered by the Board which the Board determined to be
material. As a result, there were only two occurrences (out of the
thirty two written resolutions the Board passed during the period) when
urgent business was dealt with by the Board by way of written resolution
where a material interest of a Director was stated to have been
disclosed. In each of those instances, the interest of the independent
non-executive Director was a potential conflict of interest by virtue of
the fact that an independent non-executive Director was also a member of
the supervisory council for the parent company of the entity contracting
with the Company.
On those occurrences, the written resolutions were passed by the
requisite majority excluding the materially interested Director.
Ten Board meetings were held in the twelve month period ended 31
December 2017. With the exception of three of the Board meetings held,
where certain independent non-executives were not present, all the
independent non-executive Directors were present at the Board meetings
held in the twelve month period ended 31 December 2017 where one or more
Director(s) had disclosed a material interest.
Of the ten Board meetings held, there were three occasions where an
independent non-executive Director had a material interest in the
transaction. On such occurrences, the independent non-executive Director
abstained from voting and the resolutions approving entry into such
transactions were passed by the requisite majority excluding the
materially interested independent non-executive Director.
Audit Committee
The Board established an audit committee (the “Audit Committee”)
to assist it in providing an independent view of the effectiveness of
the Company’s financial reporting process, risk management and internal
control systems, and internal audit function, to oversee the audit
process and to perform other duties and responsibilities as are assigned
to the Audit Committee by the Board. The Audit Committee is assisted by
the Company’s internal audit function which undertakes both regular and
ad hoc reviews of risk management, internal controls and procedures, the
results of which are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit
Committee consists of a majority of independent non-executive Directors.
The members are as follows: Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (chairman of the
committee, independent non-executive Director, with relevant
professional qualifications and knowledge related to accounting and
financial management); Mr. Philip Lader (independent non-executive
Director); Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie (independent non-executive Director);
Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe (non-executive Director), Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
(non-executive Director) and Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev (independent
non-executive Director).
Declaration of Dividend
In August 2017 the Board of Directors of the Company approved an interim
dividend in the aggregate amount of USD299.3 million (USD0.0197 per
ordinary share) for the financial year ending 31 December 2017. The
interim dividend was paid on 10 October 2017.
Material events since the end of the year
|
|
|
|
|
16 January 2018
|
|
|
UC RUSAL and ENERGOPROM Group, a leading Russian company
specialized in carbon and
graphite production, announced the
signing of a 5-year Contract for supply of cathode blocks in
the
total volume of 21.5 thousand tonnes per annum.
|
17 January 2018
|
|
|
UC RUSAL launched the pilot operation of eight new generation
RA-550 pots at RUSAL
Sayanogorsk JSC. The total amount of
investment in the project amounted to USD30 million.
|
25 January 2018
|
|
|
UC RUSAL announced the pricing of a third Eurobond transaction
with the following key terms:
principal amount of USD500
million, tenor of 5 years and coupon rate 4.85% per annum.
|
05 February 2018
|
|
|
UC RUSAL announced its operating results for the fourth quarter 2017
and full year 2017.
|
|
|
|
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains statements about future events, projections,
forecasts and expectations that are forward-looking statements. Any
statement in this announcement that is not a statement of historical
fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those
discussed or identified in the prospectus for UC RUSAL. In addition,
past performance of UC RUSAL cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. UC RUSAL makes no representation on the accuracy and
completeness of any of the forward-looking statements, and, except as
may be required by applicable law, assumes no obligations to supplement,
amend, update or revise any such statements or any opinion expressed to
reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or in UC RUSAL’s
expectations or changes in factors affecting these statements.
Accordingly, any reliance you place on such forward-looking statements
will be at your sole risk.
