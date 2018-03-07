United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions

Regulatory News:
United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13
November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018, 2
March 2018 and 5 March 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Transport Logistics Services Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group and an associate
of En+ entered into the additional agreement to the original
contract dated 10 November 2017 pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the member of
the Group.
THE ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO THE TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November
2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018, 2 March 2018
and 5 March 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport
Logistics Services Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group and an associate of
En+ entered into the additional agreement to the original contract dated
10 November 2017 pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to
provide transport logistics services to the member of the Group (the “Additional
Agreement to the Transport Logistics Services Contract”) with major
terms set out below:
1
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
The consideration under the Additional Agreement to the Transport
Logistics Services Contract is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the Additional Agreement to the
Transport Logistics Services Contract has been determined with reference
to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those
prevailing in the Russian market for transport logistics services of the
same type and quality and those offered by the associate of En+ to
independent third parties. In accordance with the Company’s procurement
policies and using tools such as the Company’s procurement portal, the
Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in
relation to the required transport logistics services. The Company’s
procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and
know-how of the Company’s procurement policies, with approval from the
Company’s bidding committee chose the service provider offering the best
terms and conditions (the chosen service provider offered competitive
rates with rolling stock guarantee and was able to provide the services
required).
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the Additional Agreement
to the Transport Logistics Services Contract is required to be
aggregated with the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts as they were each entered into by the Group with the
associates of En+ and the subject matter of each contract relates to the
provision of transport logistics services by the associates of En+ to
the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the Additional Agreement to the Transport
Logistics Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport
Logistics Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December
2018 is estimated to be up to approximately USD40.029 million. This
annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based
on the need for the transport logistics services by the Group and the
contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistics Services Contract
was entered into for the purpose of obtaining logistics services. The
Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the
Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistics Services Contract are
for the benefit of the Company as the services provided are required in
the production process of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistics
Services Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the Additional
Agreement to the Transport Logistics Services Contract are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistics
Services Contract save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr.
Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are
directors of En+, being the holding company of “Russian Transport
Company” LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than
50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr.
Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the
Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistics Services Contract.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
“Russian Transport Company” LLC is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is
therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the
Company. Therefore “Russian Transport Company” LLC is a connected person
of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Additional Agreement to the Transport
Logistic Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transport
Logistics Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December
2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage
ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the Additional Agreement to the Transport Logistic Services
Contract will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of
the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where
appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
“Russian Transport Company” LLC is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
“associate(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Board”
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
“Company”
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“connected person(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“continuing connected transactions”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Director(s)”
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
“En+”
|
|
En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
|
“Group”
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
“Listing Rules”
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“Mr. Deripaska”
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
“percentage ratios”
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
“Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts”
|
|
the contracts entered into between the members of the Group and the
associates of En+ as disclosed in the Company’s announcements dated
13 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February
2018, 2 March 2018 and 5 March 2018 in relation to the receipt of
transport logistics services by the members of the Group for the
year ending 31 December 2018.
|
“substantial shareholder”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“USD”
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
“VAT”
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
7 March 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
