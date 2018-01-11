United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services

Regulatory News:
United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES
|
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30
October 2017 and 11 December 2017 in relation to the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.
|
The Company announces that members of the Group entered into
contracts with associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates
of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the members of the Group.
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017 and 11 December 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair
Services Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered into contracts
with associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed
to provide repair services to the members of the Group (the “New
Repair Services Contracts”), details of which are set out below.
|
|
|
Date of the
contract
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of En+)
|
|
Term of contract
|
|
Repair
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for the
year
ending 31
December 2018
excluding VAT
(USD)
|
|
Payment terms
|
1
|
|
29 December
2017 (the term of
the contract
commenced
on 1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL
Achinsk”
|
|
JSC
“Bratskenergoremont”
|
|
Up to 31
December 2018,
may be extended
by an
addendum
|
|
Maintenance
of equipment
|
|
6,537,020
(Note 1)
|
|
A prepayment of 50%
of the planned for
execution of
works is
made according to the
monthly financial
schedule
up to the 5th
of the month, the final
payment of 50% made
within
10 calendar
days after the end of
the reporting month
(taking
into account
actual performance
and prepayment)
|
2
|
|
10 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL
Bratsk”
|
|
JSC
“Irkutskenergoremont”
|
|
Up to 31
December 2018
|
|
Production
equipment
maintenance
and repair
works
|
|
1,546,322
(Note 2)
|
|
Within 60 calendar
days of signing the
Performed Works
Certificate
based on
invoice
|
3
|
|
10 January 2018
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
“Russian
Engineering
Company”
|
|
JSC
“Irkutskenergoremont”
|
|
Up to 31
December 2018
|
|
Production
equipment
maintenance
and repair
works
|
|
799,489
(Note 3)
|
|
Within 60 calendar
days of signing the
Performed Works
Certificate
based on
invoice
|
|
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
for the
year 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,882,831
|
|
Notes:
1. The consideration is based on the contractor’s remuneration at
USD9.65/hour excluding VAT for servicing of the plant.
2. The estimated consideration payable is calculated on the basis of
labour cost which ranges from USD3.84 to USD4.53 per hour (excluding
VAT).
3. The estimated consideration payable is calculated on the basis of
labour cost which ranges from USD3.84 to USD4.53 per hour (excluding
VAT).
The consideration under the New Repair Services Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or set-off (for contracts no. 2 and 3).
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contracts has
been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less
favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair
services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation
of payments under the New Repair Services Contracts is the price of
contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated
costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the
relevant repair works. In accordance with the Company’s procurement
policies and using tools such as the Company’s procurement portal, the
Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in
relation to the required repair services. The Company’s procurement
managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the
Company’s procurement policies, with approval from the Company’s bidding
committee chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions
(taking into account the price, the fact that the contractor performed
similar works for the Group successfully previously and the availability
of professionals with the required skill and experience) and then
entered into the contract with the chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be
approximately USD9.92 million.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors
based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract
price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated,
as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contracts are for
the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive
price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Repair Services Contracts have been negotiated on
an arm’s length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and
reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair
Services Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of
the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova and Mr. Vladislav Soloviev (since 1 January 2018 when his
appointment as director of En+ was effective), who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of JSC “Bratskenergoremont” and JSC
“Irkutskenergoremont”. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in
more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New
Repair Services Contracts (except Mr. Vladislav Soloviev as Mr.
Vladislav Soloviev’s appointment as director of En+ had not been
effective at the time of the Board resolution).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
JSC “Bratskenergoremont” and JSC “Irkutskenergoremont” are held by En+
as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and are therefore
associates of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and
thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contracts and the Previously
Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual
report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the
Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
JSC “Bratskenergoremont” is principally engaged in activities for
supporting of operability of the equipment, production of electric
installation, all-construction works and others.
JSC “Irkutskenergoremont” is principally engaged in activities for
supporting of operability of the equipment, thermal power plants.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
“associate(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
“Board”
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
“Company”
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability
company
incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are
listed on the
Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Limited.
|
“connected person(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
“continuing connected transactions”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
“Director(s)”
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
“En+”
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a
substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
“Group”
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
“Listing Rules”
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“Mr. Deripaska”
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
“percentage ratios”
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules.
|
“Previously Disclosed Repair Services
Contract”
|
|
the repair services contract between members of the
Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+
agreed to provide repair services to the
members of the Group
during the year 2018, as disclosed
in the announcements of
the Company dated 30 October
2017 and 11 December 2017.
|
“substantial shareholder”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
“USD”
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United
States
of America.
|
“VAT”
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
11 January 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
