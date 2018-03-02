United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Repair Services and Transport Logistics Services Contracts

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
REPAIR SERVICES
AND
TRANSPORT
LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30
October 2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018,
15 February 2018 and 27 February 2018 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts; and the
announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2017, 29 December
2017, 12 January 2018 and 7 February 2018 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.
The Company announces that 2 members of the Group respectively
entered into contracts with associates of En+, pursuant to which
the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the
members of the Group.
The Company further announces that 2 members of the Group and an
associate of En+ entered into addendums to the contract dated 28
December 2016 and to the contract dated 29 December 2016 as
specified in the Company’s announcement dated 30 December 2016
pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport
logistics services to the members of the Group.
REPAIR SERVICES
THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 October
2017, 11 December 2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 15 February
2018 and 27 February 2018 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair
Services Contracts. The Company announces that 2 members of the Group
respectively entered into contracts with associates of En+, pursuant to
which the associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the
members of the Group (the “New Repair Services Contracts”), with
details as below.
Date of the
contract
|
|
Customer (member of
the Group)
|
|
Contractor
(associate of
En+)
|
|
Term of
contract
|
|
Repair
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable
excluding
VAT (USD)
|
|
Payment
terms
|
1
|
|
1 March 2018
|
|
RUSAL Bratsk PJSC
|
|
KraMZ-Auto
LLC
|
|
Up to 31
December
2018
|
|
Services for
maintenance
and repair of
cars
|
|
2018:4,529
(Note 1)
|
|
Payment is
made within
10 banking
days from the
date
of receipt
of the original
invoice
|
2
|
|
1 March 2018
|
|
RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC
|
|
KraMZ-Auto
LLC
|
|
Up to 31
December
2020
|
|
Services for
maintenance
and repair of
cars
|
|
2018: 12,550
2019:13,522
2020:14,590
(Note 2)
|
|
Payment is
made within
10 banking
days from the
date
of receipt
of the original
invoice
|
|
|
1 March 2018
|
|
RUSAL Krasnoyarsk JSC
|
|
«HPS-
engineering»
Ltd.
|
|
Up to 31
December
2018
|
|
Repair of
equipment
|
|
2018:137,377
(Note 3)
|
|
Within 60
calendar days
of signing of
the performed
works
certificate
based
on an
invoice
|
Total estimated
consideration
payable
(USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:154,456
2019:13,522
2020:14,590
|
|
Notes:
1. The consideration is based on the price per unit of services rendered
which is up to USD9 per 1 man-hour, depending on the type and kind of
equipment, and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or the offsetting
of reciprocal obligations.
2. The consideration is based on the price per unit of services rendered
which is up to USD9 per 1 man-hour, depending on the type and kind of
equipment, and is to be paid in cash via bank transfer or the offsetting
of reciprocal obligations.
3. The consideration is based on the estimated costs (including labour
costs per man-hour (ranging from USD3.48 to USD3.93) and the necessary
materials costs) for the relevant repair works and is to be paid in cash
via bank transfer or the offsetting of reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under each of the New Repair Services
Contracts has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. In accordance with the
Company’s procurement policies and using tools such as the Company’s
procurement portal, the Company invited several organizations to take
part in the tender in relation to the required repair services. The
Company’s procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class
experience and know-how of the Company’s procurement policies, with
approval from the Company’s bidding committee chose the contractor
offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price,
availability of professionals with the required skill and experience and
availability of equipment) and then entered into the contracts with the
chosen contractor.
Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate
transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+
for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 is estimated to be
approximately USD12.927 million; for the financial year ended 31
December 2019 is estimated to be approximately USD699,036; for the
financial year ended 31 December 2020 is estimated to be approximately
USD14,590.
The annual aggregate transaction amount by the Group is estimated by the
Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the
contract price.
THE AGGREGATION APPROACH
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts and
the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated,
as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same
group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise
associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the
contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by
members of the Group.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that each of the New Repair Services Contracts is
for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive
price.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that each of the New Repair Services Contracts has been
negotiated on an arm’s length basis and on normal commercial terms which
are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New
Repair Services Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of
business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its
shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Repair Services Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of each of KraMZ-Auto LLC and
«HPS-engineering» Ltd. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in
more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the New Repair Services Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of KraMZ-Auto LLC and «HPS-engineering» Ltd. is held by En+ as to
more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate
of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the Company.
Accordingly, KraMZ-Auto LLC and «HPS-engineering» Ltd. are connected
persons of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the
applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of
the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts
are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules
14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent
shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing
Rules.
Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed
Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES
THE NEW TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November
2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018 and 7 February 2018 in relation
to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.
The Company announces that 2 members of the Group and an associate of
En+ entered into the addendums to the contract dated 28 December 2016
and to the contract dated 29 December 2016 as specified in the Company’s
announcement dated 30 December 2016 pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transport logistics services to the members of the
Group (the “New Transport Logistics Services Contracts”) with
major terms set out below:
No.
|
|
Date of the addendum
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Service
provider
(associate of
En+)
|
|
Services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2018
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
Payment
terms
|
1
|
|
Addendum dated 1
March 2018, which is an
addendum to the
original
contract dated 28
December 2016. The
term
of this addendum
commenced on 1
January 2018.
|
|
RTI LIMITED
|
|
«Russian
Transport
Company»
LLC
|
|
Organization
of
transportation
of goods by
railway
transport
|
|
563,684
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December
2018
|
|
Payment
before the
22nd of the
month
following
the
month of
transportation
|
2
|
|
Addendum dated 1
March 2018, which is an
addendum to the
original
contract dated 29
December 2016. The
term
of this addendum
commenced on 1
January 2018.
|
|
JSC “RUSAL
Achinsk”
|
|
«Russian
Transport
Company»
LLC
|
|
Organization
of
transportation
of goods by
railway
transport
|
|
9,442
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December
2018
|
|
Payment
before the
22nd of the
month
following
the
month of
transportation
|
Total estimated
consideration payable
for the year (USD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
573,126
|
|
|
|
Note:
1. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 3,197 wagons).
2. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 76 wagons).
The consideration under the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts
is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those
offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. In
accordance with the Company’s procurement policies and using tools such
as the Company’s procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transport logistics services. The Company’s procurement managers, in
line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the Company’s
procurement policies, with approval from the Company’s bidding committee
chose the service provider offering the best terms and conditions (the
chosen service provider offered competitive rates with rolling stock
guarantee and was able to provide the services required).
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the New Transport
Logistics Services Contracts are required to be aggregated with the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts as they were
each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the
subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport
logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to
be up to approximately USD24.044 million. This annual aggregate
transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for
the transport logistics services by the Group and the contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transport Logistics Services Contracts were entered into for the
purpose of obtaining logistics services. The Company considers that the
transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided
are required in the production process of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts are on
normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the
transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group
and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts save
for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of “Russian Transport Company” LLC. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued
share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts. As
Mr. Vladislav Soloviev’s appointment as director of En+ only took effect
on 1 January 2018, he did not abstain from voting on the Board
resolution as he was not yet a director of En+ at the time when the
Board resolution was passed.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
«Russian Transport Company» LLC is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is
therefore an associate of En+ which in turn is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, «Russian Transport Company» LLC is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transport Logistic Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than
0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios.
Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transport Logistic Services Contracts will be
included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in
accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
KraMZ-Auto LLC is principally engaged in the provision of transportation
services.
«HPS-engineering» Ltd. is principally engaged in the building and
modernisation of objects of hydropower engineering, thermal power
engineering performs design, construction, commissioning and
manufactures electrotechnical equipment of high technological level.
«Russian Transport Company» LLC is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
“associate(s)”
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Board”
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
“Company”
|
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“connected person(s)”
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“continuing connected transactions”
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Director(s)”
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
“En+”
|
|
|
En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
|
“Group”
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
“Listing Rules”
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“Mr. Deripaska”
|
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
“percentage ratios”
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
“Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts”
|
|
|
the repair services contracts between members of the Group and
associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to
provide repair services to the members of the Group during the
financial year 2017 or 2018 (as the case may be), as disclosed in
the announcements of the Company dated 30 October 2017, 11 December
2017, 11 January 2018, 29 January 2018, 15 February 2018 and 27
February 2018.
|
“Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts”
|
|
|
the contracts entered into between members of the Group and
associates of En+ as disclosed in the Company’s announcements dated
13 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018 and 7 February
2018 in relation to the receipt of transport logistics services by
the members of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2018.
|
“substantial shareholder”
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“USD”
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
“VAT”
|
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
2 March 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
