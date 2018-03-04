United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transport Logistics Services Contract and Inadvertent Breach of Listing Rules on Continuing Connected Transactions

Regulatory News:
United Company RUSAL Plc
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS
SERVICES CONTRACT AND
INADVERTENT BREACH OF LISTING RULES ON
CONTINUING
CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30
December 2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017, 12 April
2017, 1 June 2017, 21 June 2017, 4 July 2017, 13 November 2017, 29
December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018 and 2 March 2018 in
relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group and an associate of
En+ entered into a contract dated 1 April 2017 (the “Original
Contract”) and will enter into the addendums thereto (the “Addendums”
(together, the “Additional Transport Logistics Services Contracts”)
pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transport
logistics services to the member of the Group.
Due to an inadvertent oversight, the Original Contract was not
disclosed on a timely basis as a result of which the Company
inadvertently breached Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
THE ADDITIONAL TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December
2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017, 12 April 2017, 1 June
2017, 21 June 2017, 4 July 2017, 13 November 2017, 29 December 2017, 12
January 2018, 7 February 2018 and 2 March 2018 in relation to the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts.
The Company announces that a member of the Group and an associate of En+
entered/will enter into the Additional Transport Logistics Services
Contracts pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide
transport logistics services to the member of the Group. The major terms
of the Additional Transport Logistics Services Contracts are set out
below:
No.
Date of contract/addendum
addendum
Customer
(member of
the Group)
Service
provider
(associate of
En+)
Services
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the
relevant
year
excluding
VAT
Scheduled
termination
date
Payment terms
(USD)
1
1 April 2017
CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»
"Russian Transport Company" LLC
Forwarding services
2017: 25,000
30 September 2017
Payment within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the copy
of the report on the executed order.
|
Expected date — 6 March 2018 (addendum to the original contract
dated 1 April 2017; the terms of this addendum commenced on 1
October 2017)
CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»
“Russian Transport Company” LLC
Forwarding services
2017: 275,000
2018: 275,000
31 March 2018
Payment to be made within 5 banking days from the date of drawing of
the account
|
Expected date — 12 March 2018 (addendum to the original contract
dated 1 April 2017; the terms of this addendum commenced on 1
February 2018)
CJSC «RUSAL - ARMENAL»
“Russian Transport Company” LLC
Forwarding services
2018: 10,000
31 March 2018
Payment to be made within 5 banking days from the date of drawing of
the account
Total estimated consideration payable for the year (USD)
2017: 300,000
2018: 285,000
The consideration under the Additional Transport Logistics Services
Contracts is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under each of the Additional Transport
Logistics Services Contracts has been determined with reference to the
market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in
the Russian market for transport logistics services of the same type and
quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third
parties. In accordance with the Company’s procurement policies and using
tools such as the Company’s procurement portal, the Company invited
several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the
required transport logistics services. The Company’s procurement
managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the
Company’s procurement policies, and with approval from the Company’s
bidding committee, chose the service provider offering the best terms
and conditions (the chosen service provider offered competitive rates
with rolling stock guarantee and was able to provide the services
required).
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the Additional Transport
Logistics Services Contracts are required to be aggregated with the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts as they were
each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the
subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport
logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the Additional Transport Logistics Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 is estimated to
be up to approximately USD24.652 million and for the financial year
ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to be up to approximately USD24.329
million. This annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the
Directors based on the need for the transport logistics services by the
Group and the contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Additional Transport Logistics Services Contracts were entered into
for the purpose of obtaining transport logistics services. The Company
considers that the transactions contemplated under the Additional
Transport Logistics Services Contracts are for the benefit of the
Company as the services provided are required in the production process
of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Additional Transport Logistics Services Contract is on
normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the
transactions contemplated under the Additional Transport Logistics
Services Contract is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the
Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a
whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the Additional Transport Logistics Services Contract
save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya, and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of
En+, being the holding company of “Russian Transport Company” LLC. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued
share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the Additional Transport Logistics Services
Contract. As Mr. Vladislav Soloviev’s appointment as director of En+
only took effect on 1 January 2018, he did not abstain from voting on
the Board resolution as he was not yet a director of En+ at the time
when the Board resolution was passed.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
“Russian Transport Company” LLC is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is
therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the
Company. Therefore “Russian Transport Company” LLC is a connected person
of the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Additional Transport Logistic Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contracts for each of the financial year ended 31 December 2017 and the
financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than
5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule
14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders’ approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Due to an inadvertent oversight caused by human error, the Original
Contract as disclosed above was not disclosed by the Company in
accordance with the Listing Rules, and the Company inadvertently
breached Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Company takes the
incident seriously and to avoid a repeat of such inadvertent human error
going forward will ensure the enhanced training will be provided to its
staff who is/are responsible for reporting on transactions covered by
Chapters 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules in charge to press upon the
relevant staff the importance of strict compliance with the Group’s
internal reporting policies in respect of continuing connected
transactions and matters relating thereto.
Details of the Additional Transport Logistic Services Contracts will be
included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in
accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
«Russian Transport Company» LLC is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
"associate(s)"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Board"
the board of Directors.
"Company"
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
"connected person(s)"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"continuing connected transactions"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company.
"En+"
En+ Group Plc, formerly En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in
Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company.
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries.
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
"Mr. Deripaska"
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
"percentage ratios"
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
"Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contracts"
the contracts entered into between the members of the Group and the
associates of En+ as disclosed in the Company’s announcements dated
30 December 2016, 16 January 2017, 2 March 2017, 8 March 2017, 12
April 2017, 1 June 2017, 21 June 2017, 4 July 2017, 13 November
2017, 29 December 2017, 12 January 2018, 7 February 2018 and 2 March
2018 in relation to the receipt of transport logistics services by
the members of the Group for the years ending 31 December 2017 and
31 December 2018.
"substantial shareholder"
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
"USD"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
"VAT"
value added tax.
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
5 March 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
