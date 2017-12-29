United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contracts, Sale of Raw Materials, Heat Supply Contracts and Transport Logistics Services Contracts

Regulatory News:
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORTATION
CONTRACTS,
SALE OF RAW MATERIALS,
HEAT SUPPLY
CONTRACTS
AND
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES
CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 November
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for
2017-2018; to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2016
and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Heat Supply
Contracts and to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2017
in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contract for 2017-2018.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered/will enter into
contracts/additional agreements with associates of En+, pursuant to
which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to
the members of the Group.
The Company further announces that members of the Group, as sellers,
entered/will enter into raw materials supply contracts with the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, as buyers.
The Company further announces that members of the Group entered/will
enter into contracts with associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates of En+ agreed to supply heat energy to the members of the
Group.
The Company further announces that members of the Group and associates
of En+ entered/will enter into contracts/addendums/additional agreement
pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transport
logistics services to the members of the Group.
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 14 November
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for
2017-2018.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered/will enter into
contracts/additional agreements with associates of En+, pursuant to
which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to
the members of the Group (the “New Transportation Contracts”)
with major terms set out below:
1
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Krasnoyarsk”
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (cargo, passenger
vehicles, lifting machines and special equipment)
|
|
2018: 2,649,485
2019: 2,769,973
2020: 2,901,853
(Note
1)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
2
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Krasnoyarsk”
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (services of passenger
vehicles)
|
|
2018: 747,954
2019: 801,272
2020: 860,347
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
3
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk” (Shelekhov)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (cargo, passenger
vehicles, lifting machines and special equipment)
|
|
2018: 4,557,527
2019: 4,876,567
2020: 5,071,607
(Note
3)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
4
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk” (Shelekhov)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (services of passenger
vehicles)
|
|
2018: 91,879
2019: 98,310
2020: 102,264
(Note 4)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
5
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
Sayanogorsk Railcar Repair Works Limited Liability Company (SVRZ)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (cargo, passenger
vehicles, lifting machines and special equipment)
|
|
2018: 20,162
2019: 20,969
2020: 21,808
(Note 5)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
6
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
Sayanogorsk Railcar Repair Works Limited Liability Company (SVRZ)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (services of passenger
vehicles)
|
|
2018: 4,379
2019: 4,817
2020: 5,298
(Note 6)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
7
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk”
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (services on
transportation of cargoes, special equipment services, services of
passenger vehicles)
|
|
2018: 2,326,316
2019: 2,419,369
2020: 2,518,323
(Note
7)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
8
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (services of passenger
vehicles)
|
|
2018: 272,131
2019: 299,344
2020: 329,279
(Note 8)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
9
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Purchase of passenger-and-freight services (cargo, passenger
vehicles, lifting machines and special equipment)
|
|
2018: 2,559,157
2019: 2,661,527
2020: 2,767,986
(Note
9)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Within 10 banking days from the date of receipt of the original
invoice, billed on the basis of the signed certificate of rendered
services.
|
10
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
OVE
|
|
Services for the transportation and provision of railway transport
services, as well as provision of cars
|
|
2018: 4,854,044
(Note 10)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment for services is carried out every ten days within 10 working
days from the date of receipt of the invoice.
|
11
|
|
27 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC «Kremniy»
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
2018:11,922
(Note 11)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment in 10 days after receiving invoice for services provided
|
12
|
|
27 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC «Kremniy»
|
|
JSC «Irkutskenergotrans»
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
2018:5,594
(Note 12)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment in 60 days after receiving invoice for services provided
|
13
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “Russian Engineering Company” (Sayanogorsk)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Passenger vehicles (LIAZ buses) and cargo transportation (freight
transport)
|
|
2018: 85,495
2019: 94,045
2020: 103,449(Note 13)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Payment to be made in two equal installations of 50% of the total
amount, one before the 15th of the month following the report month,
and the other before the 30th of the month following the report
month after the receipt from contractor of the original copy of the
invoice for the total amount of services performed and accepted by
the customer, on the basis of performed works acceptance
certificates signed by the parties
|
14
|
|
25 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
«IT-Service» LLC
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Provision of vehicles and special equipment for the crew and
provision of services to manage them and for their technical
exploitation
|
|
2018: 25,409
2019: 26,426
2020: 27,483
(Note 14)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Payment within 60 days from the date of signing and provision of
original invoice
|
15
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
RUSAL SAYANAL JSC
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Passenger forwarding by buses
|
|
2018: 26,940
2019: 29,634
2020: 32,597
(Note 15)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Payment within 10 days after receipt of the VAT invoice
|
16
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
RUSAL SAYANAL JSC
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Cargo transportation
|
|
2018: 341,026
2019: 391,336
2020: 456,357
(Note 16)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Payment within 15 days after receipt of the VAT invoice
|
17
|
|
Additional agreement dated 28 December 2017 to the original contract
dated 20 January 2016 (the terms of the additional agreement will
commence on 1 January 2018)
|
|
RUSAL SAYANAL JSC
|
|
OVE
|
|
Cargo transportation
|
|
2018: 29,893
(Note 17)
|
|
31 December 2018, may be extended by signing an additional agreement
|
|
Payment within 10 days after receipt of the VAT invoice
|
18
|
|
Additional agreement dated 27 December 2017 to the original contract
dated 27 February 2017 (the terms of the additional agreement will
commence on 1 January 2018)
|
|
LLC «SUAL-PM»
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Transportation services
|
|
2018: 27,530
(Note 18)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment within 10 days after receipt of invoice
|
19
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “Russian Engineering Company” (Shelekhov)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Motor transportation services
|
|
2018: 176,692
2019: 187,327
2020: 199,036
(Note 19)
|
|
31 December 2020
|
|
Payment to be made in two equal installations of 50% of the
consideration, one before the 15th of the month following the report
month, and the other before the 30th of the month following the
report month after receipt of the invoice on the basis of performed
works acceptance certificates signed by the parties
|
20
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “Russian Engineering Company” (Bratsk)
|
|
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”
|
|
Motor transportation services
|
|
2018: 17,557
(Note 20)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment to be made in two equal installations of 50% of the
consideration, one before the 15th of the month following the report
month, and the other before the 30th of the month following the
report month after receipt of the invoice on the basis of performed
works acceptance certificates signed by the parties
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018: 18,831,091
2019: 14,680,916
2020: 15,397,687
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
140,753 mash/hour; 2019: 140,856 mash/hour; and 2020: 141,188 mash/hour.
2. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
36,440 mash/hour; 2019: 36,491 mash/hour; and 2020: 36,623 mash/hour.
3. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
247,727 mash/hour; 2019: 247,727 mash/hour; and 2020: 247,727 mash/hour.
4. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
12,099 mash/hour; 2019: 12,099 mash/hour; and 2020: 12,099 mash/hour.
5. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
1,662 mash/hour; 2019: 1,662 mash/hour; and 2020: 1,662 mash/hour.
6. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
1,200 mash/hour; 2019: 1,200 mash/hour; and 2020: 1,200 mash/hour.
7. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
152,897 mash/hour; 2019: 152,897 mash/hour; and 2020: 153,058 mash/hour.
8. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
21,967 mash/hour; 2019: 21,967 mash/hour; and 2020: 21,967 mash/hour.
9. The basis of calculation is the price per unit of services rendered,
expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment during
the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is 2018:
191,293 mash/hour; 2019: 191,293 mash/hour; and 2020: 191,293 mash/hour.
10. The service fee is calculated by multiplying the weight of cargos,
tariff for transportation (subject to state regulation) and the distance
(being 58 kilometres).
11. The basis of calculation is the price for planned services
(approximately between USD13 and USD30 per 1 machine hour) and the
estimated volume: approximately 724 machine hours).
12. The basis of calculation is the price for planned services
(approximately between USD15 and USD30 per 1 machine hour) and the
estimated volume: approximately 312 machine hours).
13. The basis of calculation is determined by the number of trips to
transfer passengers along routes established in advance, and the cost of
one fare. The number of trips is determined by the bus schedule (varies
from 42 to 105 trips, depending on the route). The cost of one trip is
approximately: 2018: from USD13.23 to USD44.11; 2019: USD15.77 to
USD52.56; and 2020: USD17.35 to USD57.82.
The basis of calculation of freight transport is the price per unit of
services rendered, expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of
equipment during the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of
supplies is 2018: 42,721 mash/hour; 2019: 41,381 mash/hour; and 2020:
41,551 mash/hour.
14. The basis of calculation is the price for services and the estimated
volume: approximately 2166.2 machine hours per year.
15. The basis of calculation is the price for services and the estimated
volume: monthly payment is approximately: 2018: USD2,245; 2019:
USD2,470; and 2020: USD 2,717.
16. The service fee is based upon the number of operator hours (average
cost per operator hour is approximately USD19-24); the number of cargo
trips (average cost per cargo trip is approximately USD140-150); and an
additional payment of approximately USD50,000 per year.
17. The service fee is based upon the cost of transportation
(approximately USD0.04 per ton/km) and the distance (approximately
733,120 ton/km).
18. The basis of calculation is the price for planned services
(approximately between USD13 and USD36 per 1 machine hour) and the
estimated volume: approximately 1,862 machine hours).
19. The basis of calculation is determined by the demand schedules for
transportation services indicating vehicle types engaged, quantity of
vehicle-hours and vehicle-hour cost (ranging from USD13.40 to USD28.62
depending on vehicle type).
20. The basis of calculation is determined by the demand schedules for
transportation services indicating vehicle types engaged, quantity of
vehicle-hours and vehicle-hour cost (ranging from USD6 to USD21
depending on vehicle type).
The consideration under the New Transportation Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of
reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2018, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter
of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for the financial years
ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 are
estimated to be approximately USD18.961 million, USD14.681 million and
USD15.398 million respectively.
In accordance with the Company’s procurement policies and using tools
such as the Company’s procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. Regarding the contracts mentioned in items 1 to
9, items 11 to 16 and items 18 to 20 in the table above, the Company’s
procurement managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and
know-how of the Company’s procurement policies, with approval from the
Company’s bidding committee chose the contractor offering the best terms
and conditions (the service provider offered the lowest price, was able
to provide all necessary inventory, the service provider is conveniently
located and was able to meet the needs of the plant in full) and then
entered into the contract with the chosen service provider. Regarding
the contracts mentioned in items 10 and 17 in the table above, as OVE
owns the only railway track section which is required for the
transportation services, the contract was entered into.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contracts has been
arrived at after arm’s length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amounts were derived from the
estimated total contract price under the New Transportation Contracts,
which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for
the relevant years.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contracts were entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Group’s transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contracts are on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contracts are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
each of Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”, JSC «Irkutskenergotrans»
and OVE. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of
the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim
Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote
on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”, JSC «Irkutskenergotrans»
and OVE is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an associate
of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly,
each of Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto”, JSC «Irkutskenergotrans»
and OVE is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for each of the financial
years ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 is
more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios.
Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contracts will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
SALE OF RAW MATERIALS
RAW MATERIALS SUPPLY CONTRACTS
The Company announces that members of the Group, as sellers,
entered/will enter into raw materials supply contracts with the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, as buyers, with major terms set out
below (the “Raw Materials Supply Contracts”):
|
|
1
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Krasnoyarsk”
|
|
KraMZ-Auto LLC
|
|
Gasoline, diesel fuel, oil and other petroleum products
|
|
Petrol — 36 tons
Petroleum products — 28.998 tons
|
|
54,382
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment upon delivery within 10 business days, or the conduct of the
netting, in the presence of counter-obligations.
|
2
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk” (Shelekhov)
|
|
KraMZ-Auto LLC
|
|
Gasoline, diesel fuel, oil and other petroleum products
|
|
Petrol — 91.9 tons
Petroleum products — 31.15 tons
Diesel
fuel — 761 tons
|
|
733,704
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment upon delivery within 10 business days, or the conduct of the
netting, in the presence of counter-obligations.
|
3
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk”
|
|
KraMZ-Auto LLC
|
|
Gasoline, diesel fuel, oil and other petroleum products
|
|
Oil — 13.08 tons
Petroleum products — 1.72 tons
|
|
18,455
(Note 3)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment upon delivery within 10 business days, or the conduct of the
netting, in the presence of counter-obligations.
|
4
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
KraMZ-Auto LLC
|
|
Gasoline, diesel fuel, oil, grease and other petroleum products
|
|
Petrol — 60 tons
Petroleum products — 5,298 tons
Diesel
fuel — 480 tons
|
|
354,295
(Note 4)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment upon delivery within 10 business days, or the conduct of the
netting, in the presence of counter-obligations.
|
5
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Coal
|
|
155,415 tons
|
|
6,993,675
(Note 5)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month in the amount of 25% of approved volume of sales.
Payment for the following weeks should be made no later than the
last business day of the previous week.
|
6
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Nepheline sludge
|
|
240,027 tons
|
|
915,303
(Note 6)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month. Payment for the following weeks should be made no
later than the last business day of the previous week.
|
7
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Limestone
|
|
743,072 tons
|
|
3,115,206
(Note 7)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month. Payment for the following weeks should be made no
later than the last business day of the previous week.
|
8
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Pulverized coal
|
|
12,000 tons
|
|
608,790
(Note 8)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month. Payment for the following weeks should be made no
later than the last business day of the previous week.
|
9
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Clay from overburden
|
|
65,834 tons
|
|
55,630
(Note 9)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month. Payment for the following weeks should be made no
later than the last business day of the previous week.
|
10
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Fuel oil
|
|
3,650 tons
|
|
894,250
(Note 10)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month in the amount of 25% of approved volume of sales.
Payment for the following weeks should be made no later than the
last business day of the previous week.
|
11
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on
1
January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
Achinsk Cement LLC
|
|
Diesel fuel
|
|
7.2 tons
|
|
4,335
(Note 11)
|
|
31 December 2018
May be extended by additional agreement
|
|
Payment for first week should be made no later than the 30th of the
previous month in the amount of 25% of approved volume of sales.
Payment for the following weeks should be made no later than the
last business day of the previous week.
|
12
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
RUSAL Sayanogorsk JSC
|
|
Stroyservice LLC
|
|
Gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, lubricants, and construction materials
|
|
Petrol — 90 tons
Diesel fuel — 99 tons
Oil, grease — 8.98
tons
Construction materials — 12,018 m3
|
|
1,428,679
(Note 12)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment upon delivery, no later than 10 working days from the date
of issue of the invoice for the shipped goods
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,176,704
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price of each product: petrol — up to 673.59 USD/ton; and other
petroleum products — up to 1,039.12 USD/ton.
2. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price of each product: petrol — up to 702.7 USD/ton; other
petroleum products — up to 3,280.3 USD/ton; and diesel fuel — up to 745
USD/ton.
3. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price of each product: oil— up to 1,278.75 USD/ton; and other
petroleum products — up to 1,004.93 USD/ton.
4. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price of each product: petrol — up to 768.78 USD/ton; other
petroleum products — up to 1,159.17 USD/ton; and diesel fuel — up to
629.22 USD/ton.
5. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 45 USD/ton.
6. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 3.82 USD/ton.
7. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 4.2 USD/ton.
8. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 50.74 USD/ton.
9. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 0.85 USD/ton.
10. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 245 USD/ton.
11. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price: 602 USD/ton.
12. The contract price is agreed between the parties and based on per
unit price of each product: petrol — up to USD768.78/ton; diesel fuel —
up to USD629.22/ton; oil and grease — up to USD879.82/ton; and
construction materials — up to USD107.28/m3.
The consideration under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or the offsetting of reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts
should be aggregated, as they were entered into by members of the Group
with the associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska, and the subject matter of each
contract relates to the supply of raw materials by the Group to the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the
associates of En+/Mr. Deripaska to the Group under the Raw Materials
Supply Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is
estimated to be approximately USD15.177 million.
The consideration payable under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts is
calculated by multiplying the unit price by the volume. The unit price
is set out in the notes to the table above.
The consideration payable under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts has
been arrived at after arm’s length negotiation with reference to the
market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in
the Russian market for raw materials of the same type and quality and
those offered by members of the Group to independent third parties
customers. The price list for the Raw Materials Supply Contracts is
applicable to all buyers (including buyers who are independent third
parties to the Group) of similar products. The selling price is based
upon the purchase price + ordering costs + 0.1% general expenses + 2%
margin. The annual aggregate amount is the maximum amount of
consideration payable under the terms of the Raw Materials Supply
Contracts based on the delivery volume estimated by the Directors.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The Directors consider that the entering into of the Raw Materials
Supply Contracts are for the benefit of the Company as the sale is
profitable and the Group is assured of payment on a timely basis and
there are less financial risks.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the Raw Materials Supply Contracts are on normal
commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions
contemplated under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts are in the
ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests
of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
Regarding contract numbers 1 to 4 and 12 in the table above, none of the
Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under
contemplated under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
each of KraMZ-Auto LLC and Stroyservice LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also
indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of
En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya
and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolutions
approving the relevant Raw Materials Supply Contracts.
Regarding contract numbers 5 to 11 in the table above, none of the
Directors has a material interest in the transactions, save for (a) Mr.
Deripaska, who is a director of Basic Element and is interested in more
than 50% of the issued share capital of Basic Element; (b) Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who is a director of Basic Element; and (c) Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya, who is a deputy chief executive officer for finance of
Basic Element. Basic Element is the holding company of Achinsk Cement
LLC. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova and Ms. Olga
Mashkovskaya did not vote on the Board resolutions approving the
relevant New Raw Materials Supply Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of KraMZ-Auto LLC and Stroyservice LLC is held by En+ as to more
than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of
En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, each
of KraMZ-Auto LLC and Stroyservice LLC is a connected person of the
Company under the Listing Rules. Achinsk Cement LLC is held by Basic
Element as to more than 30% of the issued share capital. Basic Element
is in turn held by Mr. Deripaska (an executive Director) as to more than
50% of the issued share capital. Achinsk Cement LLC is therefore an
associate of Mr. Deripaska and is thus a connected person of the
Company. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Raw
Materials Supply Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions
of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the Raw Materials Supply Contracts for the
financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than 0.1% but less than
5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule
14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these
contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in
Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules
14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out
in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These
transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders’ approval
requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the Raw Materials Supply Contracts will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACTS
THE NEW HEAT SUPPLY CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 December
2016 and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Heat
Supply Contracts.
The Company announces that members of the Group entered/will enter into
contracts with associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of
En+ agreed to supply heat energy to the members of the Group (the “New
Heat Supply Contracts”), details of which are set out below:
1
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk” (Shelekhov)
|
|
JSC Irkutskenergo
|
|
Up to 31 December 2020
|
|
Thermal energy in hot water
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 136,948 Gcal
2019: 136,948 Gcal
2020:
136,948 Gcal
Hot water (coolant component):
2018: 199,505
m3
2019: 199,505 m3
2020: 199,505 m3
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 1,908,667
2019: 2,099,534
2020:
2,309,487
Hot water (coolant component):
2018: 47,948
2019:
52,742
2020: 58,017
(Note 1)
|
|
First payment of 35% of the total price no later than the 18th day
of the current month; second payment of 50% no later than the last
day of the current month; and the third payment of 15% no later than
the 10th day of the month following the settlement month.
|
2
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
PJSC “RUSAL Bratsk” (Shelekhov)
|
|
JSC Irkutskenergo
|
|
Up to 31 December 2020
|
|
Thermal energy in a pair
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 75,870 Gcal
2019: 75,870 Gcal
2020:
75,870 Gcal
Chemically purified water:
2018: 103,185 m3
2019:
103,185 m3
2020: 103,185 m3
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 1,323,325
2019: 1,429,191
2020:
1,543,526
Chemically purified water:
2018: 95,085
2019:
102,692
2020: 110,907
(Note 2)
|
|
First payment of 35% of the total price no later than the 18th day
of the current month; second payment of 50% no later than the last
day of the current month; and the third payment of 15% no later than
the 10th day of the month following the settlement month.
|
3
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
JSC Baykalenergo
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Thermal energy in hot water
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018 : 428 Gcal
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 14,162
(Note 3)
|
|
Payment to be made monthly, no later than the 20th day of the month
following the reporting period.
|
4
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
JSC Baykalenergo
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Thermal energy in hot water
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018 : 4,362.4 Gcal
Coolant:
2018:
54,124.2m3
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 146,436
Coolant:
2018: 15,586
(Note
4)
|
|
Payment to be made monthly, no later than the 20th day of the month
following the reporting period.
|
5
|
|
1 January 2018
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Sayanogorsk”
|
|
Khakass Utility Systems LLC
|
|
Up to 31 December 2018
|
|
Thermal energy
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018 : 340,458 Gcal
Chemically purified
water:
2018: 1,350,000 m3
|
|
Thermal energy:
2018: 4,705,446
Chemically purified water:
2018:
110,969
(Note 5)
|
|
First payment to be paid no later than the 20th of the month of the
current billing period (month) on the basis of the invoice, the
purchaser pays 85% of the total cost of thermal energy. Second
payment to be paid no later than the 10th day of the month following
the billing period (month), the purchaser pays the difference
between the cost of the actual amount of heat energy received and
the amount paid previously.
|
6
|
|
28 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will commence on 1
January 2018)
|
|
RUSAL SAYANAL JSC
|
|
Khakass Utility Systems LLC
|
|
Up to 31 December 2020
|
|
Heat and chemically purified water
|
|
Heat:
2018: 34,000 Gcal
2019: 34,000 Gcal
2020:
34,000 Gcal
Chemically purified water:
2018: 77,000 m3
2019:
77,000 m3
2020: 77,000 m3
|
|
2018: 463,087
2019: 532,550
2020: 612,436
(Note 6)
|
|
Payment no later than the 20th day of the month following the
accounting month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration for the year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018: 8,830,711
2019: 4,216,709
2020: 4,634,373
|
|
Notes:
1. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the thermal energy
tariff and the hot water (coolant component) tariff. The thermal energy
tariff for each year is as follows: 2018 — 836.23 RUB/Gcal to 13.94
USD/Gcal; 2019 — 919.86 RUB/Gcal to 15.34 USD/ Gcal; and 2020 — 1,011.85
RUB/Gcal to 16.87 USD/Gcal. The hot water (coolant component) tariff for
each year is as follows: 2018 — 14.42 RUB /m3 to 0.24 USD m3; 2019 —
15.87 RUB/m3 to 0.27 USD/m3; and 2020 — 17.46 RUB/m3 to 0.30 USD/m3.
2. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the thermal energy
tariff and the chemically purified water tariff. The thermal energy
tariff for each year is as follows: 2018 — 1,046.52 RUB/Gcal to 17.45
USD/ Gcal; 2019 — 1,130.25 RUB/Gcal to 18.84 USD/ Gcal; and 2020 —
1,220.67 RUB/Gcal to 20.35 USD/ Gcal. The chemically purified water
tariff for each year is as follows: 2018 — 55.29 RUB/m3 to 0.93 USD/m3;
2019 — 59.72 RUB/m3 to 1.00 USD/m3; and 2020 — 64.5 RUB /m3 to 1.08
USD/m3.
3. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the thermal energy
tariff as follows: for the first half of 2018 — 1,874.98 RUB/Gcal to
31.25 USD/Gcal; and for the second half of 2018 — 2,156.23 RUB/Gcal to
35.94 USD/Gcal.
4. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the thermal energy
tariff and the coolant tariff. The thermal energy tariff is as follows:
for the first half of 2018 — 1,874.98 RUB/Gcal to 31.25 USD/Gcal; and
for the second half of 2018 — 2,156.23 RUB/Gcal to 35.94 USD/ Gcal. The
coolant tariff is as follows: for the first half of 2018 — 16.02 RUB/m3
to 0.27 USD/m3; and for the second half of 2018 — 18.42 RUB/m3 to 0.31
USD/m3.
5. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the thermal energy
tariff and the chemically purified water tariff. The thermal energy
tariff is as follows: for the first half of 2018 — 790.59 RUB/Gcal to
13.18 USD/Gcal; and for the second half of 2018 — 877.37 RUB/Gcal to
14.63 USD/Gcal. The chemically purified water tariff is as follows: for
the first half of 2018 — 4.73 RUB/m3 to 0.08 USD/m3; and for the second
half of 2018 — 5.14 RUB/m3 to 0.09 USD/m3.
6. The thermal energy rate is in accordance with the heat tariff and the
chemically purified water tariff. The heat tariff is as follows: 2018:
USD13.4; 2019: USD15.5; and 2020: USD17.8. The chemically purified water
tariff is as follows: 2018: USD0.08; 2019: USD0.09; and 2020: USD0.11.
The consideration under the New Heat Supply Contracts will be settled in
cash via wire transfer or the offsetting of reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Heat Supply Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts should be aggregated, as they
were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+,
and the subject matter of each contract relates to the heat supply by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the New Heat Supply Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts for each of the financial
years ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 is
estimated to be approximately USD8.949 million, USD4.335 million and
USD4.635 million respectively.
Regarding contract numbers 1 and 2 in the table above, JSC Irkutskenergo
is the only provider in generation of thermal energy in hot water in the
Irkutsk region and the tariffs are regulated by the tariff service of
the Irkutsk region, therefore the relevant New Heat Supply Contracts
were entered into. Regarding contract numbers 3 and 4 in the table
above, JSC Baykalenergo is the only provider in the transport of heat in
Sayanogorsk region and has the necessary licenses and permits to render
the relevant services, therefore the relevant New Heat Supply Contracts
were entered into. Regarding contract numbers 5 and 6 in the table
above, Khakass Utility Systems LLC is the only provider in the city of
Sayanogorsk in the supply of thermal energy and the rates are regulated
by the State Committee on tariffs and energy of the Republic of
Khakassia, therefore the relevant New Heat Supply Contracts were entered
into.
The contract price under the New Heat Supply Contracts has been arrived
at after arm’s length negotiation with reference to the market price and
on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market
for the heat of the same type and quality and those offered by the
associates of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate
transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the
New Heat Supply Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Heat Supply
Contracts, which was based on the need of heat by the Group for the year.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Heat Supply Contracts will be entered into for the purpose of
obtaining heat for the Group’s production process and for its
facilities. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated
under the New Heat Supply Contracts are for the benefit of the Company
as there is no alternative supplier available in the respective regions.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Heat Supply Contracts are on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Heat Supply Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course
of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its
shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Heat Supply Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of
each of JSC Irkutskenergo, JSC Baykalenergo and Khakass Utility Systems
LLC. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the
issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim
Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote
on the Board resolution approving the New Heat Supply Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of JSC Irkutskenergo, JSC Baykalenergo and Khakass Utility Systems
LLC is held by En+ (being a substantial shareholder of the Company) as
to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an
associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company.
Accordingly, each of JSC Irkutskenergo, JSC Baykalenergo and Khakass
Utility Systems LLC is a connected person of the Company under the
Listing Rules. The transactions contemplated under the New Heat Supply
Contracts therefore constitute continuing connected transactions of the
Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Heat Supply Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts for the financial year ending
31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable
percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing
Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only
subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and
14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55
to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules
14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are
exempt from the circular and the shareholders’ approval requirements
under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Heat Supply Contracts and the Previously Disclosed
Heat Supply Contracts will be included in the next annual report and
accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing
Rules where appropriate.
TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACTS
THE NEW TRANSPORT LOGISTICS SERVICES CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November
2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics
Services Contract for 2017-2018.
The Company announces that members of the Group and associates of En+
entered/will enter into contracts/addendums/additional agreement
pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to provide transport
logistics services to the members of the Group (the “New Transport
Logistics Services Contracts”) with major terms set out below:
|
|
1
|
|
2 Addendums dated 27 December 2017, which are the addendums to the
original contract dated 29 December 2016
|
|
JSC “UC RUSAL TH”
|
|
«Russian Transport Company» LLC
|
|
Organization of transportation of goods railway transport
|
|
1,708,595
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December 2019
|
|
Payment before the 22nd of the month following the month of
transportation
|
2
|
|
Addendum dated 27 December 2017, which is an addendum to the
original contract dated 16 February 2017 (the terms of the addendum
will commence on
1 January 2018)
|
|
JSC “UC RUSAL TH”
|
|
«Russian Transport Company» LLC
|
|
Organization of transportation of goods railway transport
|
|
5,702,666
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment on the first working day of every ten days of the calendar
month
|
3
|
|
Addendum dated 27 December 2017, which is an addendum to the
original contract dated 13 January 2017 (the terms of the addendum
will commence on
1 January 2018)
|
|
RTI LIMITED
|
|
Global Commodity Transport Limited
|
|
Freight forwarding services for the transportation of goods from
Mongolia
|
|
541,560
(Note 3)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
100% prepayment
|
4
|
|
Additional agreement dated 27 December 2017 to the original contract
dated
30 December 2015
|
|
JSC “UC RUSAL TH”
|
|
En+ Logistics
|
|
Freight forwarding services for the transportation of alumina,
aluminum, raw materials and wastes
|
|
2,792,754
(Note 4)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment within 10 days from the date of invoicing
|
5
|
|
Contract dated 27 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will
commence on
1 January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Achinsk”
|
|
En+ Logistics
|
|
Freight forwarding services for the transportation of raw materials
|
|
168,647
(Note 5)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment within 10 days from the date of invoicing
|
6
|
|
Contract dated 27 December 2017 (the terms of the contract will
commence on
1 January 2018)
|
|
JSC “RUSAL Boxitogorsk”
|
|
En+ Logistics
|
|
Freight forwarding services for transportation of electrocorundum
and acid-resistant products
|
|
9,660
(Note 6)
|
|
31 December 2018
|
|
Payment within 10 days from the date of invoicing
|
|
|
Total estimated consideration payable for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,923,882
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 12,997 wagons).
2. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 45,245 wagons).
3. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation multiplied
by the estimated volume required for the year ending 31 December 2018
(approximately 270,780 tons).
4. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 45,560 wagons).
5. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 2,000 wagons).
6. The basis of calculation is the price for transportation of a wagon
multiplied by the estimated number of wagons required for the year
ending 31 December 2018 (approximately 160 wagons).
The consideration under the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts
is to be paid in cash via bank transfer.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
The contract price payable under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts has been determined with reference to the market price and on
terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for
transport logistics services of the same type and quality and those
offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. For the
contracts/addendums/additional agreement in number 1 to 6 in the table
above, in accordance with the Company’s procurement policies and using
tools such as the Company’s procurement portal, the Company invited
several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the
required transport logistics services. The Company’s procurement
managers, in line with the best-in-class experience and know-how of the
Company’s procurement policies, with approval from the Company’s bidding
committee chose the service provider offering the best terms and
conditions (the chosen service provider offered competitive rates with
rolling stock guarantee and was able to provide the services required).
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the New Transport
Logistics Services Contracts are required to be aggregated with the
Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contract as they were
each entered into by the Group with the associates of En+ and the
subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transport
logistics services by the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to
the associates of En+ under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contract for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is estimated to
be up to approximately USD21.394 million. This annual aggregate
transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the need for
the transport logistics services by the Group and the contract price.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transport Logistics Services Contracts were entered into for the
purpose of obtaining logistics services. The Company considers that the
transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts are for the benefit of the Company as the services provided
are required in the production process of the Group.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts are on
normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the
transactions contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services
Contracts are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group
and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts save
for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms.
Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding
company of each of «Russian Transport Company» LLC, Global Commodity
Transport Limited and En+ Logistics. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly
interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+.
Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and
Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving
the New Transport Logistics Services Contracts.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Each of «Russian Transport Company» LLC, Global Commodity Transport
Limited and En+ Logistics is an indirect subsidiary of En+ and is
therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the
Company. Therefore each of «Russian Transport Company» LLC, Global
Commodity Transport Limited and En+ Logistics is a connected person of
the Company under the Listing Rules.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transport Logistic Services
Contracts and the Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services
Contract for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 is more than
0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios.
Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders’ approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transport Logistic Services Contracts will be
included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in
accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Limited Liability Company “KraMZ-Auto” is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
JSC «Irkutskenergotrans» is principally engaged in the provision of
transportation services.
OVE is principally engaged in the provision of transportation services
and railway transport.
Achinsk Cement LLC is principally engaged in the production of cement.
Stroyservice LLC is principally engaged in the provision of
transportation services and construction materials.
JSC Irkutskenergo is principally engaged in generating heat and
electricity.
JSC Baykalenergo is principally engaged in generating heat and
electricity.
Khakass Utility Systems LLC is principally engaged in generating heat
and electricity.
«Russian Transport Company» LLC is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
Global Commodity Transport Limited is principally engaged in the
organization of different kinds of transportation services.
En+ Logistics is principally engaged in in the organization of different
kinds of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
“associate(s)”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Basic Element”
|
|
Basic Element Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey.
|
“Board”
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
“Company”
|
|
United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability company incorporated
in Jersey, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“connected person”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“continuing connected transactions”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“Director(s)”
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
“En+”
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
“Group”
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
“Listing Rules”
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited.
|
“Mr. Deripaska”
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
“OVE”
|
|
JSC “Otdeleniye vremennoy expluatasii”, an indirect subsidiary of
En+.
|
“percentage ratios”
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules.
|
“Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract”
|
|
the transportation contract between the member of the Group and the
associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to
provide transportation services to the member of the Group during
the years ending 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, as disclosed
in the announcement of the Company dated 14 November 2017.
|
“Previously Disclosed Heat Supply Contracts”
|
|
the heat supply contracts entered into between members of the Group
and associates of En+, pursuant to which the associates of En+
agreed to supply heat energy to members of the Group as disclosed in
the announcements of the Company dated 30 December 2016 and 28
February 2017.
|
“Previously Disclosed Transport Logistics Services Contract”
|
|
the contract entered into between the member of the Group and the
associate of En+ as disclosed in the Company’s announcement dated 13
November 2017 in relation to the receipt of transport logistics
services by the member of the Group for the years ending 31 December
2017 and 31 December 2018.
|
“substantial shareholder”
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules.
|
“USD”
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of
America.
|
“VAT”
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
29 December 2017
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
