Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Company RUSAL Plc: Very Substantial Acquisition or Disposal Delay in Despatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 01:22am CET

Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OR DISPOSAL
DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

This announcement is made by United Company Rusal Plc (the “Company”) pursuant to Rule 14.36A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 February 2018 (the “Announcement”) in relation to the mandate for the potential acquisition or disposal of shares in Norilsk Nickel pursuant to a settlement agreement with Interros which may constitute a very substantial acquisition or disposal of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, the Company expected to despatch a circular (the “Circular”) to its Shareholders containing, among other things, further details of the Shoot Out as well as any other information required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules, on or before Friday, 16 March 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the contents and information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular, together with the notice of EGM, will be postponed to a date falling on or before Monday, 30 April 2018.

On behalf of the Board
United Company RUSAL Limited
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary

16 March 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx, http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx; and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/, respectively.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40aARAMARK : Want your Frappuccino with a view? Yosemite's first Starbucks set to open
AQ
02:39aMARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS : Weld County commissioners' appeal rejected in Martin Marietta asphalt plant case
AQ
02:36aGLOBAL REFERRAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET 2018-2022 LATEST TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS, SIZE, GROWTH AND FORECASTED REPORT : Global Referral Management System Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2018 – 2021, Focusing on top key players - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation and others
AQ
02:34aCOMCAST : How you can save on energy costs from your cable set-top box
AQ
02:32aRHEINMETALL : sees German orders driving defence sales growth
RE
02:32aFORTRESS GLOBAL ENTERPRISES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
AQ
02:32aCHINA DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS TO BE LAUNCHED SOON : Shanghai Securities News
RE
02:22aBATU BIOLOGICS : Chief Executive Officer Samuel Wagner to Moderate Congressional Immunotherapy Symposium
BU
02:20aCATERPILLAR : retail machine sales up 33 percent
AQ
02:19aCBRE : St. Austin Catholic Parish seeks redevelopment proposals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
2RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : sees German orders driving defence sales growth
3BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC : REIT exposure to Toys 'R' Us is minor, but shares slip anew
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Legal battle over Credit Suisse 'volatility' product expands to second f..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.