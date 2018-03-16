United Company RUSAL Plc: Very Substantial Acquisition or Disposal Delay in Despatch of Circular

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC
(Incorporated under the laws of
Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 486)
VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION OR DISPOSAL
DELAY IN
DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR
This announcement is made by United Company Rusal Plc (the “Company”)
pursuant to Rule 14.36A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities
on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 February
2018 (the “Announcement”) in relation to the mandate for the
potential acquisition or disposal of shares in Norilsk Nickel pursuant
to a settlement agreement with Interros which may constitute a very
substantial acquisition or disposal of the Company. Unless otherwise
defined, capitalised items used in this announcement shall have the same
meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
As stated in the Announcement, the Company expected to despatch a
circular (the “Circular”) to its Shareholders containing, among
other things, further details of the Shoot Out as well as any
other information required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules, on
or before Friday, 16 March 2018.
As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the contents
and information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the
date of despatch of the Circular, together with the notice of EGM, will
be postponed to a date falling on or before Monday, 30 April 2018.
On behalf of the Board
United Company RUSAL Limited
Aby
Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
16 March 2018
