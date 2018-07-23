United Nations Security Council : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Four Entities from Its Sanctions List

Log in
Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Four Entities from Its Sanctions List

07/23/2018

On 23 July 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.066 Name: IRAQI TOBACCO STATE ESTABLISHMENT
A.k.a.: IraqI TOBACCO STATE ENTERPRISE F.k.a.: na Address: a) Karrada Al Sharkiya, Nadhimiya, P.O. Box 10026, Baghdad, Iraq b) P.O. Box 10026, Jumhuriya Street, Khallani Square, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.079 Name: MOSUL SUGAR STATE COMPANY
A.k.a.: MOSUL SUGAR STATE ENTERPRISE F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 42, Gizlany Street, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.124 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR DAIRY PRODUCTS
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 11183, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.145 Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR VEGETABLE OILS
A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 2379, Muaskar Al Rashid Road, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee's Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1518/materials. The Committee's Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee's Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.

United Nations Security Council published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 21:47:12 UTC
