United States Blockchain Technology Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United
States Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Blockchain technology market is expected to register
double-digit growth during the forecasted period (2017-2023).
The United States is expected to hold 40% of worldwide investment in
Blockchain technology. Based on industries, banking and financial
Services sector led the U.S. Blockchain technology market in 2017. The
U.S. And will continue to finance Blockchain technology, and will spend
heavily on financial assistance, and manufacturing sectors. The country
is looking forward to increasing the application of Blockchain
technology across various domains, to improve the efficiency of the
existing operation and also creating new action. This factor is expected
to created new streams of revenue.
The government is trying to utilize the advantages of Blockchain
technology. The United States Postal service (USPS) is planning to
backup data using Blockchain technology. Other U.S. organizations like
the Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Defense
Transportation have shown interest in Blockchain technology.
In a move to further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain, the state of
Delaware has passed amendments for equity markets, allowing companies to
issue and trade shares via a Blockchain-based platform.
Key growth factors:
-
Several States of United States are advancing towards legalization of
Bitcoins. Various crypto-friendly bills have been introduced with the
approval of state legislatures. This factor is expected to drive the
Blockchain market in the United States
-
Private investment funding in the United States plays a major role in
the evolution of Blockchain technology in the banking and financial
sector
Threats and key players:
-
The key factor that is restraining the market growth is the lack of
technical skill
-
The legacy system in the United States hinders the entry of fund
needed to finance Blockchain innovation and utilization of the
technology.
Companies Mentioned
Major Companies:
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
IBM
-
Accenture
-
Deloitte
-
Capgemini
-
Cognizant
-
Tata Communication Services
-
VirtusaPolaris
-
Wipro
Start-up Companies:
-
Ripple
-
Ethereum
-
Coinbase
-
IOTA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjk8kx/united_states?w=4
