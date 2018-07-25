Log in
United States Blockchain Technology Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

The "United States Blockchain Technology Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Blockchain technology market is expected to register double-digit growth during the forecasted period (2017-2023).

The United States is expected to hold 40% of worldwide investment in Blockchain technology. Based on industries, banking and financial Services sector led the U.S. Blockchain technology market in 2017. The U.S. And will continue to finance Blockchain technology, and will spend heavily on financial assistance, and manufacturing sectors. The country is looking forward to increasing the application of Blockchain technology across various domains, to improve the efficiency of the existing operation and also creating new action. This factor is expected to created new streams of revenue.

The government is trying to utilize the advantages of Blockchain technology. The United States Postal service (USPS) is planning to backup data using Blockchain technology. Other U.S. organizations like the Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Defense Transportation have shown interest in Blockchain technology.

In a move to further accelerate the adoption of Blockchain, the state of Delaware has passed amendments for equity markets, allowing companies to issue and trade shares via a Blockchain-based platform.

Key growth factors:

  • Several States of United States are advancing towards legalization of Bitcoins. Various crypto-friendly bills have been introduced with the approval of state legislatures. This factor is expected to drive the Blockchain market in the United States
  • Private investment funding in the United States plays a major role in the evolution of Blockchain technology in the banking and financial sector

Threats and key players:

  • The key factor that is restraining the market growth is the lack of technical skill
  • The legacy system in the United States hinders the entry of fund needed to finance Blockchain innovation and utilization of the technology.

Companies Mentioned

Major Companies:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • IBM
  • Accenture
  • Deloitte
  • Capgemini
  • Cognizant
  • Tata Communication Services
  • VirtusaPolaris
  • Wipro

Start-up Companies:

  • Ripple
  • Ethereum
  • Coinbase
  • IOTA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mjk8kx/united_states?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
