United States Coast Guard 8th District Heartland : Coast Guard responding to oil spill

Coast Guard responding to oil spill

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is responding to a report of an oil spill near mile marker 145 of the lower Mississippi River, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from the National Response Center at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday that a potential maximum of 4200 gallons of fuel oil was released into the lower Mississippi River at the Pine Oaks Terminal.

ES&H, an oil spill response organization, has been contracted to provide an assessment.

Coast Guard incident management teams are on site and conducting overflights to assess the impact.

The waterway remains open.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

