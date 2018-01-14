Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Coast Guard 8th District Heartland : Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 03:09am CET
News Release

U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
Contact: 8th District Public Affairs
Office: (504) 671-2020
After Hours: (618) 225-9008
Eighth District online newsroom

January 13, 2018

Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River

NEW ORLEANS - A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners are responding to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia, Saturday.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh watchstanders received reports of 45 barges breaking away from fleeting areas at mile maker 94 on the Ohio River near Moundsville and 27 barges breaking away from Jack's Run Fleeting area at mile marker 4 on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh with 4 barges going over Emsworth Lock & Dam due to ice and high water.

There are no reports of significant damage to Emsworth Lock & Dam and no environmental concerns from pollution.

Approximately 38 barges have been recovered and secured.

Two safety zones, full waterway closures, have been established from mile marker 94 to mile marker 110 and mile marker 2 to mile marker 20 on the Ohio River due to risk of channel obstructions.

-USCG-

United States Coast Guard - 8th District Heartland published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2018 02:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11a Automakers flash the chrome in Detroit
06:03a After emissions scandal, Volkswagen on U.S. comeback trail with all-new Jetta
03:48a China to step up banking oversight in 'arduous' fight on financial risks
03:09a UNITED STATES COAST GUARD 8TH DISTRICT HEARTLAND : Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River
02:59a STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : Cheviot and Hampshire Breeding Sheep Win Supreme in Youth Show
02:19a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : PM approves plan to develop Tan Trao tourism site
01:39a GM's new Chevy Silverado bids for more U.S. pickup profits
01:12a TRUMP, LIGHTHIZER DISCUSS CHINA, NAFTA TRADE TALKS : White House
01:11a Sturgeon sees 'golden' chance to argue for UK to remain in single market
12:44a USAFL UNITED STATES AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE I : 2017 USAFL Roll of Honor
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
2FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
33M : 3M : launches new bluetooth air filter
4ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines signs deal to boost Airbus fleet

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.