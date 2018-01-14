United States Coast Guard 8th District Heartland : Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River

News Release U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland

January 13, 2018

Unified command responding to barge breakaways on Ohio River

NEW ORLEANS - A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners are responding to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia, Saturday.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh watchstanders received reports of 45 barges breaking away from fleeting areas at mile maker 94 on the Ohio River near Moundsville and 27 barges breaking away from Jack's Run Fleeting area at mile marker 4 on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh with 4 barges going over Emsworth Lock & Dam due to ice and high water.

There are no reports of significant damage to Emsworth Lock & Dam and no environmental concerns from pollution.

Approximately 38 barges have been recovered and secured.

Two safety zones, full waterway closures, have been established from mile marker 94 to mile marker 110 and mile marker 2 to mile marker 20 on the Ohio River due to risk of channel obstructions.

