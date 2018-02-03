Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United States Credit Czar to FHFA: SubscriberWise Segmentation Technology Can Help End Vantage and FICO Scoring Debate for Government, Industry, and Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 10:54pm CET

FICO and Vantage highest achiever in the history of mathematics and the founder of the largest issuing CRA for the communications industry offers facts through proprietary rules and decision technology

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today its desire to empower and enlighten the Federal Housing Finance Agency with facts and information to end the mystery, myths, and speculation about the impacts of alternate scoring models – namely Vantage and FICO – for the mortgage industry and the loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“The FHFA is seeking input and has extended the period to provide said input related to alternate scoring models for the mortgage market,” said David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, U.S. Credit Czar, and FICO and Vantage global highest achiever. “I’d like to weigh-in on the conversation and provide the decision makers and other relevant parties with facts and information that will guide thoughtful and smart decisions for the benefit of all. I’d also like to shed factual input on the ‘underbanked’ population who will undoubtedly continue to face obstacles related to competitive mortgage rates, regardless of any predictive scoring model(s) the government ultimately accepts.

Related: U.S. Credit Czar Howe Reveals FICO Secret Sauce

“For the record, SubscriberWise was the first organization in the history of computer algorithms to score consumer credit reports with Fair Isaac’s latest models -- FICO Score 8 and FICO Score 9 – for permissible-purpose consumer-initiated payment transactions and account review purposes. And the same can be said about Vantage 3.0., the model created by the Big 3 national repositories - Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion - to compete with FICO.

“Today, SubscriberWise incorporates the very latest Vantage model – Vantage 4.0 – and is the first organization on earth to incorporate this model for business-to-business consumer underwriting.

“Furthermore, SubscriberWise is also the only organization utilizing both FICO Score 9 and Vantage 4.0 simultaneously in its decision management technology,” Howe noted. “Our award-winning technology previously incorporated FICO Score 9 and Vantage 3.0 for an Ohio-based MSO.

Related: FICO and Vantage Models Score Similarly, Credit Industrialist Howe Says

“Therefore, I conclude that SubscriberWise is uniquely positioned, and particularly qualified, to offer its expertise and professional guidance on this important issue that impacts homebuyers and taxpayers in consequential ways. And I wouldn’t object if the federal government decided to compel SubscriberWise – a remarkably critical institution in the U.S.A. elaborate credit and banking system today - along with its founder and Credit Czar, to deliver evidence and testimony regarding this vital subject.

Related: Howe Releases Confidential Reports Obtained at Fair Isaac Corporation, SubscriberWise Confirms

“In fact, I’d consider the opportunity to testify both a duty and an honor. Indeed, I’d appear and testify with pleasure,” the Credit Czar concluded.

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement). Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37a VODAFONE QATAR : helps enterprises flourish via tailor-made products
10:36a FINCANTIERI : sponsors 6th edition of DIMDEX
10:35a MICROSOFT : How Bill Gates aims to clean up the planet
10:35a CONSTELLATION BRANDS : Mexico protesters fear US-owned brewery will drain their land dry
10:33a ETSY : Experts Wary of Medicaid Work Rule
10:30a CAPITEC BANK : rejects call for a second auditor
10:29a VODACOM : @Vodacom facing R700 000 lawsuit
10:25a SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : We may finally see foldable smartphones being produced by Samsung in 2018
10:24a Students from China, US take part in culture exchange event in New York
10:24a Traditional Han-style wedding held in N China's Hebei
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LIBERTY TAX INC : LIBERTY TAX INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on ..
2The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG Shareholders and..
3ACUITY BRANDS : THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of ..
4Indigenous and Environmental Justice Groups Rally at U.S. Bank Headquarters to Protest the Bank’s Inv..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : First race outing for the new BMW i8 Coupé Qualcomm Safe..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.