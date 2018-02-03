United States Credit Czar to FHFA: SubscriberWise Segmentation Technology Can Help End Vantage and FICO Scoring Debate for Government, Industry, and Consumers

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today its desire to empower and enlighten the Federal
Housing Finance Agency with facts and information to end the
mystery, myths, and speculation about the impacts of alternate scoring
models – namely Vantage and FICO – for the mortgage industry and the
loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
“The FHFA is seeking input and has extended the period to provide said
input related to alternate scoring models for the mortgage market,” said David
Howe, SubscriberWise founder, U.S. Credit Czar, and FICO and Vantage
global highest achiever. “I’d like to weigh-in on the conversation and
provide the decision makers and other relevant parties with facts and
information that will guide thoughtful and smart decisions for the
benefit of all. I’d also like to shed factual input on the ‘underbanked’
population who will undoubtedly continue to face obstacles related to
competitive mortgage rates, regardless of any predictive scoring
model(s) the government ultimately accepts.
“For the record, SubscriberWise was the first organization in the
history of computer algorithms to score consumer credit reports with
Fair Isaac’s latest models -- FICO Score 8 and FICO Score 9 – for
permissible-purpose consumer-initiated payment transactions and account
review purposes. And the same can be said about Vantage 3.0., the model
created by the Big 3 national repositories - Equifax, Experian, and
TransUnion - to compete with FICO.
“Today, SubscriberWise incorporates the very latest Vantage model –
Vantage 4.0 – and is the first organization on earth to incorporate this
model for business-to-business consumer underwriting.
“Furthermore, SubscriberWise is also the only organization utilizing
both FICO Score 9 and Vantage 4.0 simultaneously in its decision
management technology,” Howe noted. “Our award-winning technology
previously incorporated FICO Score 9 and Vantage 3.0 for an Ohio-based
MSO.
“Therefore, I conclude that SubscriberWise is uniquely positioned, and
particularly qualified, to offer its expertise and professional guidance
on this important issue that impacts homebuyers and taxpayers in
consequential ways. And I wouldn’t object if the federal government
decided to compel SubscriberWise – a remarkably critical institution in
the U.S.A. elaborate credit and banking system today - along with its
founder and Credit Czar, to deliver evidence and testimony regarding
this vital subject.
“In fact, I’d consider the opportunity to testify both a duty and an
honor. Indeed, I’d appear and testify with pleasure,” the Credit
Czar concluded.
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint
marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement).
Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider
for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
