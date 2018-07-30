Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States Navy : NMCB 27 Leadership Tour IRT Rayburn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

GULFPORT, Miss. (July 28, 2018) (NNS) -- Individual Readiness Training (IRT) Rayburn Officer in Charge (OIC) EO1 Joshua Wilson lead Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27's Executive Officer, Cmdr. Jeremy Pittman, and Command Master Chief, Lorie Sullivan on a tour of the work sites at Rayburn Correctional Center July 27, in Angie, LA.
NMCB Alpha Company Seabees broke ground May 14 and wrapped up July 20. IRT Rayburn supported Louisiana Army National Guard 205th Engineer Battalion on clearing a total of 70 acres, adding various drainage ditches, and repairing roadways. The acreage cleared is expected to be used for agricultural purposes, supplementing the correctional center's self-sufficient food supply. Rayburn Correctional Center has a capacity of 11,000 inmates and currently enables them to grow their own corn, potatoes, sugarcane, pumpkins, and blueberries.

For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

For more news from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, visit www.navy.mil/local/NMCB27/.

Disclaimer

The United States Navy published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx raised currency prices for business clients without warning - WSJ
RE
06:41pAMEX RAISED CURRENCY PRICES FOR BUSINESS CLIENTS WITHOUT WARNING : Wall Street Journal
RE
06:35pTaxi strike targeting Uber brings chaos to Spanish cities
RE
06:33pWary of China's rise, Pompeo announces U.S. initiatives in emerging Asia
RE
06:28pIndia imposes 25 percent safeguard duty on solar cell imports
RE
06:17pWary of China's rise, Pompeo announces U.S. initiatives in emerging Asia
RE
06:15pVivendi considers selling up to 50 percent of booming UMG music arm
RE
06:13pOil prices rise on tighter supply outlook
RE
06:12pUNITED STATES NAVY : NMCB 27 Leadership Tour IRT Rayburn
PU
06:12pYen firms against dollar as BoJ decision eyed; euro recovers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.