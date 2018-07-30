United States Navy : NMCB 27 Leadership Tour IRT Rayburn

GULFPORT, Miss. (July 28, 2018) (NNS) -- Individual Readiness Training (IRT) Rayburn Officer in Charge (OIC) EO1 Joshua Wilson lead Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 27's Executive Officer, Cmdr. Jeremy Pittman, and Command Master Chief, Lorie Sullivan on a tour of the work sites at Rayburn Correctional Center July 27, in Angie, LA.

NMCB Alpha Company Seabees broke ground May 14 and wrapped up July 20. IRT Rayburn supported Louisiana Army National Guard 205th Engineer Battalion on clearing a total of 70 acres, adding various drainage ditches, and repairing roadways. The acreage cleared is expected to be used for agricultural purposes, supplementing the correctional center's self-sufficient food supply. Rayburn Correctional Center has a capacity of 11,000 inmates and currently enables them to grow their own corn, potatoes, sugarcane, pumpkins, and blueberries.

