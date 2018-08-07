Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United TranzActions Certifies Tempus Technologies on Check Guarantee Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:23am CEST

United TranzActions (UTA), the leading provider of check guarantee services and electronic payment processing solutions, announced today that it has certified an integration with Tempus Technologies, Inc., a leading electronic payment software provider, to support its industry leading check guarantee service through the Tempus PaymentMate check processing interface. This certification will support the processing of Check Guarantee transactions for both scanned and manually entered checks.

Since 1991, UTA continues to expand its suite of payment processing solutions that are geared towards seamlessly minimizing the cost of accepting payments while increasing cash flow.

“UTA is always looking for new and innovative solutions to benefit our customers and we believe this integration with Tempus Technologies will bring great value and efficiencies to both UTA and Tempus merchants. This integration opens the door for both our existing and prospective customers that are utilizing the PaymentMate interface to gain the benefit of an integrated check guarantee service at a very attractive price point,” stated Mark Tapia, Director of Business Development.

About UTA:

UTA makes accepting payments safer, faster and more affordable. Whether payments are made by Check, Credit Card or ACH, United TranzActions offers the most sophisticated and affordable solutions in the industry.

UTA's suite of products includes: Check Guarantee Services, Remote Deposit Capture, ACH Processing, Online Bill Pay and Credit Card Processing Services. Additionally, all of UTA's services include comprehensive reporting, extensive transaction management tools, advanced security, fraud protection and 24/7 technical support.

Visit our website at: www.unitedtranzactions.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aCAPITALA FINANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:49aDUCOMMUN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:48aEXTERRAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:48aAUTHORITIES : Contractor fatally shot by deputies in Georgia
AQ
12:48aVECTOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:48aLAS VEGAS SANDS : Expands Commitment to Responsible Citizenship with Launch of Project Protect
PR
12:48aRITE AID : and Albertsons Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Consideration
BU
12:48aRetail Tech Venture Capitalist Indy Guha to Lead Signifyd’s Enterprise Marketing Team
BU
12:47aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : unions hammer out tentative agreements on contracts
AQ
12:46aMULTIPLUS : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of dividends and interest on own capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
2GREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP :oration Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants to Commence Separa..
3COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
4OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings
5VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Acquires Industry-Leading Manufacturer of Engineered Overhead ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.