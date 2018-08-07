United TranzActions Certifies Tempus Technologies on Check Guarantee Solution

United TranzActions (UTA), the leading provider of check guarantee services and electronic payment processing solutions, announced today that it has certified an integration with Tempus Technologies, Inc., a leading electronic payment software provider, to support its industry leading check guarantee service through the Tempus PaymentMate check processing interface. This certification will support the processing of Check Guarantee transactions for both scanned and manually entered checks.

Since 1991, UTA continues to expand its suite of payment processing solutions that are geared towards seamlessly minimizing the cost of accepting payments while increasing cash flow.

“UTA is always looking for new and innovative solutions to benefit our customers and we believe this integration with Tempus Technologies will bring great value and efficiencies to both UTA and Tempus merchants. This integration opens the door for both our existing and prospective customers that are utilizing the PaymentMate interface to gain the benefit of an integrated check guarantee service at a very attractive price point,” stated Mark Tapia, Director of Business Development.

About UTA:

UTA makes accepting payments safer, faster and more affordable. Whether payments are made by Check, Credit Card or ACH, United TranzActions offers the most sophisticated and affordable solutions in the industry.

UTA's suite of products includes: Check Guarantee Services, Remote Deposit Capture, ACH Processing, Online Bill Pay and Credit Card Processing Services. Additionally, all of UTA's services include comprehensive reporting, extensive transaction management tools, advanced security, fraud protection and 24/7 technical support.

