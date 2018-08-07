United TranzActions Certifies Tempus Technologies on Check Guarantee Solution

United
TranzActions (UTA), the leading provider of check
guarantee services and electronic payment processing solutions,
announced today that it has certified an integration with Tempus
Technologies, Inc., a leading electronic payment software
provider, to support its industry leading check guarantee service
through the Tempus PaymentMate check processing interface. This
certification will support the processing of Check Guarantee
transactions for both scanned and manually entered checks.
Since 1991, UTA continues to expand its suite of payment processing
solutions that are geared towards seamlessly minimizing the cost of
accepting payments while increasing cash flow.
“UTA is always looking for new and innovative solutions to benefit
our customers and we believe this integration with Tempus Technologies
will bring great value and efficiencies to both UTA and Tempus
merchants. This integration opens the door for both our existing and
prospective customers that are utilizing the PaymentMate interface to
gain the benefit of an integrated check guarantee service at a very
attractive price point,” stated Mark Tapia, Director of Business
Development.
About UTA:
UTA makes accepting payments safer, faster and more affordable. Whether
payments are made by Check, Credit Card or ACH, United TranzActions
offers the most sophisticated and affordable solutions in the industry.
UTA's suite of products includes: Check
Guarantee Services,
Remote Deposit Capture, ACH
Processing, Online
Bill Pay and Credit
Card Processing Services. Additionally, all of UTA's services
include comprehensive reporting, extensive transaction management tools,
advanced security, fraud protection and 24/7 technical support.
Visit our website at: www.unitedtranzactions.com.
