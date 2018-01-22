Log in
United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

01/22/2018 | 07:19am CET

Excel Data DownloadXLS(231KB)

（As of January 22, 2018）

dummy text

This table can be scrolled sideways.

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.
(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 3) The interest rate applied from January 22, 2018 to February 20, 2018.
(Note 4) It is a borrowing with floating interest rate applying the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) one month JPY TIBOR, three month JPY TIBOR, or the one month Euroyen LIBOR as a basic interest rate. However, the interest rate for this borrowing is, in effect, fixed due to the execution of an interest rate swap agreement. The adjusted interest rate in consideration of swap transactions is stated.

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:19:09 UTC.

