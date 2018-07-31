United Urban Investment : Notice on the Amendments to the Asset Management Company’s Asset Management Guideline

For Translation Purposes Only

July 31, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice on the Amendments to the Asset Management Company's Asset Management Guideline

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided partial change of its Asset Management Guideline today.

1.

Summary of changes and their reasons

To be engaged further in environmental issues, JRA decided to establish the category of "Eligible Green Assets" and specify its management and disclosure etc. on JRA's Asset Management Guideline.

(1) In the items on "Specific Investment Standard" of "Investment Policy" of the Asset Management Guideline, "Other Characteristics of Investment Real Estate" is newly set, and "Definition of Eligible Green Assets" etc. is specified (besides, "Development Real Estate" is rearranged from "Types of use on Real Estate Investment" to "Other Characteristics of Investment Real Estate").

(2) In the items on "Borrowings and Issuance of Corporate Bonds" of "Financial Policy", "Green Finance" category is newly provided and use of proceeds, calculation method of the maximum amount of "Green Finance" and its requisite disclosures are specified in its category.