United Urban Investment : (Update) Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City)

For Translation Purposes Only
January 15, 2018
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Ikuo Yoshida
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Kenichi Natsume
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
(Update) Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City)
United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announces that the sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest to be contracted on January 11, 2018 mentioned in our press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City)" dated January 11, 2018 was duly sealed on January 12, 2018.
United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 04:14:08 UTC.