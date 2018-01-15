Log in
United Urban Investment : (Update) Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City)

01/15/2018 | 05:14am CET

For Translation Purposes Only

January 15, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Ikuo Yoshida

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

(Update) Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel KokuraARUARU City)

United Urban Investment Corporation hereby announces that the sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest to be contracted on January 11, 2018 mentioned in our press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (RIHGA Royal Hotel KokuraARUARU City)" dated January 11, 2018 was duly sealed on January 12, 2018.

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 04:14:08 UTC.

