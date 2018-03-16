Log in
UnitedHealthcare : Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

03/16/2018 | 10:02pm CET

  • This initiative, a collaboration between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, aims to help reduce youth obesity through the donation of a limited-release game, “exergaming” and health education

UnitedHealthcare and Hasbro gave 100 children the gift of “exergaming” earlier today by donating NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005861/en/

Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia were led through exercises with Charles Wayland, ...

Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia were led through exercises with Charles Wayland, executive director, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia, and UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound to test their new NERF ENERGY Game Kits that track activity earning "energy points" in order to play the game. Today's donation of 100 kits is part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro's NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through "exergaming" (Photo: Griffin Pivarunas).

Part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare to encourage kids to increase physical activity, the kits feature Hasbro’s NERF products that are designed to encourage young people to become more active through “exergaming.”

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
