UnitedHealthcare : Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia

UnitedHealthcare and Hasbro gave 100 children the gift of “exergaming”
earlier today by donating NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of
Southwest Virginia.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005861/en/
Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia were led through exercises with Charles Wayland, executive director, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia, and UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound to test their new NERF ENERGY Game Kits that track activity earning "energy points" in order to play the game. Today's donation of 100 kits is part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro's NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through "exergaming" (Photo: Griffin Pivarunas).
Part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare to
encourage kids to increase physical activity, the kits feature Hasbro’s
NERF products that are designed to encourage young people to become more
active through “exergaming.”
Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball
and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get
kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn
“energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points
turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.
UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary
schools and community organizations across the country, enabling
children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.
