Universal Aviation Aruba to no longer operate General Aviation Terminal

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Aviation Aruba announced that it has decided not to submit a request for proposal to renew its lease to operate the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) at Queen Beatrix International Airport in Oranjestad, Aruba. The existing lease started in 2005 and expires Dec. 31, 2017. W Aviation will take over the operation of the GAT starting Jan. 1, 2018. All trips planned to the GAT starting Jan. 1, 2018 should be coordinated through W Aviation.



“We are committed to working closely with the Aruba Airport Authority (AAA) to ease the transition to the new GAT operator and providing the same level of service our customers are used to through the expiration of our lease,” said Adolfo Aragon, Senior Vice President, Universal Aviation. “We thank our dedicated employees for their tremendous work supporting our customers over the last 13+ years in Aruba and have taken steps to ease the transition for them.”

Universal Aviation is the ground support division of Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. and has more than 50 locations in 20+ countries.

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

You're counted on to make every trip a success, but you don’t have to do it alone. Reduce your operating risk and stress by accessing a global community of resources dedicated to helping you prepare for unforeseen events, navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment, and manage your stakeholders’ expectations. Keep your organization moving and ensure mission success with complete and customized trip management services – coordinated through your dedicated trip support team, or online and on your Apple® iPad® and iPhone® via uvGO. For more information, contact worldwide sales at +1 (800) 231-5600 ext. 3300 (North America) or +1 (713) 944-1622 ext. 3300 (Worldwide).

Apple, iPad, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. is not endorsed, sponsored, affiliated with or otherwise authorized by Apple Inc.

Media Contact:

Louis Smyth

(713) 306-3269

[email protected]



