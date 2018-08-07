Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Universal Biosensors : H1 FY2018 Key Reporting Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:21am CEST

Universal Biosensors Inc ARBN 121 559 993

1 Corporate Avenue Rowville VIC 3178 Australia

Telephone +61 3 9213 9000 Facsimile +61 3 9213 9099

Email[email protected]www.universalbiosensors.com

7 August 2018

Universal Biosensors - H1 FY2018 Key Reporting Dates

Melbourne, Australia, 7 August 2018: Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) will release its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 (H1 FY2018) on 13 August 2018.

An Investor Presentation covering the H1 FY2018 results will be lodged with the ASX on 20 August 2018, ahead of an Investor Conference Call on 21 August 2018 at 11.00AM (AEST).

Investors are invited to register for the Conference Call via the following link : https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/universalbiosensors-242254-invite.html

The call will be hosted by Universal Biosensors Chief Executive Officer, Mr Rick Legleiter.

-- Ends--

Enquiries:

Investor

Rick Legleiter

Kyahn Williamson

Salesh Balak

+61 3 8866 1214

+61 3 9213 9000

About Universal Biosensors

For additional information in relation to Universal Biosensors, refer to

http://www.universalbiosensors.com/announcements.html.

Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the proposed offering. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. We cannot assure you when, if at all, the proposed offering will occur, and the terms of any such offering are subject to change. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors and risks disclosed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Universal Biosensors Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aTHE 2018 TELECOMS MARKET IN UKRAINE : Fixed & Mobile -- Featuring MTS, Turkcell, Ukrtelecom, VEON, Vega Telecom, and Volia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.