7 August 2018

Universal Biosensors - H1 FY2018 Key Reporting Dates

Melbourne, Australia, 7 August 2018: Universal Biosensors (ASX:UBI) will release its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 (H1 FY2018) on 13 August 2018.

An Investor Presentation covering the H1 FY2018 results will be lodged with the ASX on 20 August 2018, ahead of an Investor Conference Call on 21 August 2018 at 11.00AM (AEST).

Investors are invited to register for the Conference Call via the following link : https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/universalbiosensors-242254-invite.html

The call will be hosted by Universal Biosensors Chief Executive Officer, Mr Rick Legleiter.

About Universal Biosensors For additional information in relation to Universal Biosensors, refer to http://www.universalbiosensors.com/announcements.html.

Universal Biosensors is a specialist medical diagnostics company, founded in 2001, that is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialisation of a range of in vitro diagnostic tests for point-of-care use. These tests capitalise on a technology platform which uses a novel electrochemical cell that can be adapted for multiple analytes and provide for enhanced measurements in whole blood.

