Universal Moulding Issued Patent for New Self-Locking OCTG Pin Protector

03/09/2018 | 02:10am CET

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Universal Moulding Ltd., a producer of pipe protection solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent 9,828,150, covering a taper design that increases the break-out force required to unthread a pin protector from the pipe, especially in hot temperatures. "The taper design has been well received by pipe manufacturers and processors as not only does it better protect a pipe during transportation, but also provides additional impact protection," said Max Danneffel, President of Universal Moulding Ltd. "We look forward to introducing the taper design to our growing line of pipe protection solutions," he said.

Our OCTG protector line is available in API, Semi-Premium and Premium connections and features:

  • Self-locking tapered wedge for adding support to the inner circumference of a pipe, improving impact performance and keeping a protector in place
  • Cut-outs for easy installation and removal with a flat bar
  • Recess for easy removal with a pipe wrench
  • External ribs for excellent grip
  • Large engravings for enhanced protector identification
  • Stackable design for improved handling and storage
  • "Knock-out" center for accommodating a pipe hook
  • Reclaimable for re-use or recycling



Application of protector with patented taper design to a 7" LTC pipe. Taper can be seen locking into the inner circumference of the pipe's top edge.

Cannot view this image? Please visit
http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1120/33410_a1520557119706_58.jpg to view this image

About Universal Moulding Ltd.

Established in 1973, Universal Moulding Ltd. is a leading thread protector manufacturer with locations in Houston, Texas and Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. The company pioneered the development of plastic thread protectors in Canada in the 1970s and is now focused on developing high performance protectors at economical price points, providing pipe manufacturers and processors with superior value.

Contact Information

Universal Moulding Ltd.
John Danneffel
Vice President
Tel: 604-942-6325 ext. 3
www.umltd.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2018
