Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University Village Announces 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 10:14pm CEST

SEATTLE, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Village today announced the line-up for the 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series, presented by Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center.

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series at University Village is a series of free concerts on Wednesdays beginning July 11 and running through August 22, from 7-8:30 p.m.  Every summer, Seattleites come to the Village to shop, eat and enjoy the summer evenings with live music from a mix of local, well-known artists playing hit favorites and new selections.

Making their Sounds of Summer Concert Series debut on July 18, Nite Wave is Seattle’s top 80’s New Wave band, designed to make you dance. Nite Wave was once hand-picked by Billy Idol to open for him on tour, and the group has also shared the stage with 80’s pop icon Tiffany.

Also new to the line-up this year is DoctorfunK, Seattle's premiere R&B horn band, playing on July 25.

The 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series line-up features:

July 11 – Dudley Manlove Quartet

July 18 – Nite Wave

July 25 – DoctorfunK

August 1 – The Paperboys

August 8 – Kalimba

August 15 – Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme

August 22 – Hit Explosion

In addition to their favorite bands, concert-goers look forward to gourmet bites from University Village restaurants, the lively Ram Restaurant beer garden, and fun activities in the kids' play area.

The University Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series is presented by Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center, with major sponsorship from the Ram Restaurant and Brewery.

About University Village

Located north of downtown Seattle, University Village is an open-air lifestyle shopping center which offers a unique formula of locally-owned boutiques and signature national retailers. University Village is a regional destination for home furnishings, the latest fashions and unique gift items with a distinct collection of restaurants and eateries. For more information, visit uvillage.com or follow University Village on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest

Contact:

Leanne Strohmeier
Director of Promotions
206-523-0622
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Progress-May 21
DJ
10:19pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-May 21
DJ
10:19pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-May 21
DJ
10:19pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Progress-May 21
DJ
10:19pMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:19pNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek
BU
10:18pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo shows future power of 5G technology at Amir Cup final
AQ
10:18pBRUKER CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:18pHFF : Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift
BU
10:17pFCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GAMESTOP CORP. : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: GameStop and Nordstrom

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.