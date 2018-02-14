University of Alaska Anchorage : Purchase a meal plan via payroll deduction

This is a reminder that staff and faculty can now purchase meal plans for use on campus, and pay for it with payroll deduction! Unlike student meal plans, these do not expire at the end of each semester, and can be used at all Seawolf Dining locations (Creekside Eatery and Bear Necessities in the Gorsuch Commons, Borealis Brew in the ConocoPhillips Integrated Science Building, Kaladi Brothers Coffee in the UAA/APU Consortium Library, Express in the Engineering & Industry Building, Subway and Caliente in the Student Union, and Daily Grind and Cuddy Marketplace in Lucy Cuddy Hall).

Use this form to purchase a meal plan via payroll deduction. Learn more about meal plans at seawolfdining.com/meal.