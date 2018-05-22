University of Kent : Kent in the News

Colleagues who would like to learn more about the University in the news, or working proactively or reactively with the media, should contact the Press Office.
Recent selected coverage for w/c May 14:
Recent selected coverage for May:
-
Debate ensues over British supermarket chain's decision to ban palm oil - Dr Jack Bicknell and Dr Matthew Struebig - Mongabay. Read our press release here.
-
Democracy's Descent into Demagogy: Prospects for Cultural Renewal in a Post-Truth Age - Dr Adrian Pabst - ABC.net.
-
Mass vaccinations will NOT stop Ebola outbreaks, warn scientists amid fears the virus will reach epidemic levels in the Democratic Republic of Congo - Professor Martin Michaelis - Daily Mail. Read our press release here.
-
Radio Kent interview with Dr Lindsay Forbes - Starts at 1.12.45.
-
'Outdated and inadequate' UK surrogacy laws set for reform - Dr Kirsty Horsey - Bionews - Read our press release here.
-
Drugs delivered faster than pizza in England and Scotland, says Global Drugs Survey - Professor Alex Stevens - Kent Online. Read our expert comment here.
-
'The battle goes on': Ed Miliband vows to keep fighting for new Leveson inquiry in defiance of MPs vote in defence of the free and fair press - Professor Tim Luckhurst - Daily Mail.
-
3 LESS OBVIOUS ANGLES ABOUT AMANDA KENDALL'S DOPING SUSPENSION - Dr John Dickinson - Swimswam.com.
-
Gut bacteria play a role on how your dietary changes affect your blood pressure - Dr Rue Leng Loo - Health.news. Read our press release here.
-
Alligators, sharks, mountain lions and other predators are making a comeback - Professor Keith Sommerville - USA Today.
-
FIVE INNOVATIVE WAYS HIGHER EDUCATION IS DEVELOPING 21ST CENTURY LEADERS - Managers.co.uk.
-
Scientists build a database of animal farts - Adriana Lowe - Boingboing.net.
-
Trump: Knife crime left London hospital 'like a war zone' - Professor Marian Fitzgerald - BBC. Also featured in The Times Online, Indian Express, DNA India, The Quint, Chandigarh Tribune, Outlook India and others.
-
Voters pick politicians based on their LOOKS (and researchers warn the habit is giving rise to 'ineffective' leaders) - Dr Madeleine Wyatt - Mail Online. Also in Asian Age, The Herald, Daily Mirror, India.com, Outlook India, The Hindu and others. Read our press release here.
-
Sex and Shame: What Incels and Jihadists Have in Common - Simon Cottee - New York Times.
-
For better or worse, the Tories are now the Brexit party - Professor Matthew Goodwin - Daily Telegraph Online (subscription required).
-
Law clinic wins nearly £6 million for clients - KLC - South East Business. Read our press release here.
-
Bonobos barely use their opposable thumbs when climbing trees - Dr Tracey Kivell - New Scientist.
-
Local elections 2018: It's all about Brexit - Professor Matthew Goodwin - TLE.
-
BBC Radio 5 Live - Dr Rebekah Higgit interview. Starts at 24.58.
-
Elderly Mice's Brains Are Bad at Handling Jet Lag - Professor Gurprit Lall - The Atlantic. Read our press release here.
-
Big Ideas competition winner goes to global competition - Student Sybil Mayard - South East Business. Read our press release here.
-
BABY BOOZE How much alcohol can you drink while pregnant, how many are units are safe and what's foetal alcohol syndrome? - Dr Ellie Lee - The Sun.
-
BBC Radio 4 - Professor Marian Fitzgerald interview. Starts at 54.49.
-
Stopping the rot: the distressing condition that makes children's teeth crumble - Claire Jones - The Guardian.
Disclaimer
The University of Kent published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 09:17:01 UTC