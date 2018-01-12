Log in
University of Portland Athletics : No. 14 Gonzaga Continues Strong WCC Start Against Pilots

01/12/2018 | 12:29am EST
SPOKANE, Wash. - The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs maintained its dominant start to West Coast Conference play with a 103-57 victory over the Portland Pilots Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Silas Melson, a Portland native that played prep hoops at Jefferson High School, scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-3, 5-0 WCC). He buried a career-best 7-of-12 three-pointers.

Freshman guard Marcus Shaver Jr. came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for the Pilots (6-12, 0-5). Sophomore guard Franklin Porter added 11 points.

All 12 Gonzaga players that saw the court scored as the Bulldogs gained a 45-38 avantage in bench points. Sophomore Rui Hachimura finished with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Gonzaga also controlled the interior by gaining a 50-32 rebounding margin and 50-16 edge in points in the paint.

Portland was held to 30 percent shooting from the field and made 7-of-23 three-pointers. The Pilots converted 14-of-17 free throws. Gonzaga finished at 53 percent overall, 13-of-35 from beyond the arc and 8-of-13 at the foul line.

The Pilots had a brief lead early after a Josh McSwiggan three-pointer and JoJo Walker free throw made it 4-3, but the Bulldogs quickly regained the lead and pushed the margin to double digits. Shaver and senior guard D'Marques Tyson provided the offense in the first half. Shaver recorded nine points and Tyson hit a pair of three-pointers as Portland trailed 45-29 at the break.

Melson drilled four consecutive three-pointers to open the second half as the lead blossomed to 61-37 just three minutes into the second period. A 19-3 run midway through the half put the game away and the backend of Gonzaga's rotation extended the margin late.

Portland will return to action by hosting the Pacific Tigers on Saturday night at the Chiles Center. It will be a matchup of teams coached by former Portland Trail Blazer legends as Terry Porter and Damon Stoudamire meet for the second time at the Chiles Center. The Tigers (8-11, 3-2) are on a win streak after beating San Diego on Thursday night and BYU on Saturday.

Tickets for all remaining home games are available by visiting PortlandPilots.com/Tickets, or by calling (503) 943-Go-UP. Fans can also text 'Basketball' to (503) 943-Go-UP for more information.

University of Portland Athletics published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 05:29:09 UTC.

