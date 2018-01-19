Log in
University of Queensland : Bright career prospects in minerals industry

01/19/2018 | 06:44am CET

An expansion of job opportunities in the mining sector is painting a bright future for students studying engineering, exploration, mining and environmental geology.

The University of Queensland School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering 's Professor Peter Knights said mining industry sources were forecasting increases in demand for young professionals with mining and geotechnical engineering qualifications.

'Graduate Careers Australia data shows that employment options for mining engineers remain higher overall than for other engineering disciplines and are forecast to stay that way in the short to medium term,' Professor Knights said.

'As we move into a low carbon economy, the World Bank predicts that demand for metals such as copper, steel, aluminium, lithium and lead will continue to strengthen, providing a bright future for mining in Queensland.

'In collaboration with the Queensland Resources Council, we are giving our students work placement opportunities that show just how exciting and fulfilling working in the minerals industry can be.

'Mining is a global industry with enormous potential for young engineers who want to make a positive impact,' Professor Knights said.

UQ's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences Deputy Head Professor Sue Golding said geological sciences students could also expect to see an increase in jobs demand across careers in exploration, mining and environmental geology.

'In December 2017, SEEK reported mining, energy and resources industry job ads were growing faster than any other sector across all Australian states and territories, with 54 per cent annual growth,' Professor Golding said.

'UQ is proud of its reputation as a place to study geology, with world-class academics, state-of-the-art equipment, Australian and international field trips, and a supportive environment.'

Students can enter the minerals industry through a variety of pathways, including through a Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Science undergraduate programs or the Master of Engineering or Master of Minerals Resources postgraduate programs.

Media: Professor Peter Knights, [email protected],+61 400 814 170; Professor Sue Golding, [email protected],+61 7 3365 1159; Communications Coordinator Genevieve Worrell, [email protected], +61 7 3365 8525.

The University of Queensland published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 05:44:06 UTC.

