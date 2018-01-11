University of Wisconsin Green Bay : Inclusivity and Equity Certificate Program is offering Foundations Courses

The Inclusivity and Equity Certificate Program is offering Foundations Courses (formerly called Workshops 1 and 2) for the Level 1 Inclusivity and Equity Certificate as a part of CATL's 'Becoming a Student Ready University' initiative on Jan. 18, 2018. The Foundations courses focus on understanding the difference between tolerance and acceptance, discussions on what it means to be inclusive at UW-Green Bay, cultural humility and introduces the topic of implicit bias in interviewing. The goal is to enhance positive experiences and engagement for students and employees at UW-Green Bay. The Foundations Courses are highly recommended by the Chancellor's Council on Diversity and Inclusive Excellence for employees in supervisory or leadership positions, as well as employees who is interested in learning more about Inclusive Excellence work at UWGB. Register today. To learn more about how to earn your Inclusivity and Equity Level 1 Certificate, please contact Stacie Christian at [email protected]