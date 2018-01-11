Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Wisconsin Green Bay : Inclusivity and Equity Certificate Program is offering Foundations Courses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:24pm CET

The Inclusivity and Equity Certificate Program is offering Foundations Courses (formerly called Workshops 1 and 2) for the Level 1 Inclusivity and Equity Certificate as a part of CATL's 'Becoming a Student Ready University' initiative on Jan. 18, 2018. The Foundations courses focus on understanding the difference between tolerance and acceptance, discussions on what it means to be inclusive at UW-Green Bay, cultural humility and introduces the topic of implicit bias in interviewing. The goal is to enhance positive experiences and engagement for students and employees at UW-Green Bay. The Foundations Courses are highly recommended by the Chancellor's Council on Diversity and Inclusive Excellence for employees in supervisory or leadership positions, as well as employees who is interested in learning more about Inclusive Excellence work at UWGB. Register today. To learn more about how to earn your Inclusivity and Equity Level 1 Certificate, please contact Stacie Christian at [email protected]

University of Wisconsin - Green Bay published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:24:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50p MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
06:50p MoneyGram shares jump on partnership with bitcoin-rival Ripple
06:44p LONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Captures Fresh Record, But Tesco And Marks & Spencer Stocks Falter
06:43p U.S. Marshals to hold auction of seized bitcoin on Jan. 22
06:40p Canada taking U.S. NAFTA threat seriously, seeks to end logjam
06:40p Canada taking U.S. NAFTA threat seriously, seeks to end logjam
06:39p GUEST BLOG : CES Is Waking up to Some Fresh UK Tech
06:39p TBT : Far-Left Idaho Dem Gov Candidate A.J. Balukoff Still Wants To Raise Taxes
06:34p EUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : A strong European industrial base backing renewables is essential to support the clean energy transition
06:29p EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 353-353 - Promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources (recast) - A8-0392/2017(353-353)
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2PANDORA A/S : PANDORA A/S : Jeweller Pandora's outlook rocks shares, CFO resigns
3ALTICE : Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs
4SAYONA MINING LTD : Sayona Mining Ltd Shareholder Update
5WOLTERS KLUWER : WOLTERS KLUWER : Health to Divest ProVation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.