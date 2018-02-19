University of Wisconsin Green Bay : Travel safely, consult the winter storm policy

Faculty, staff and students are reminded to consult the Winter Storm Policy and to monitor their own local driving conditions with respect to today and tomorrow's predicted inclement weather (including freezing rain and icy conditions). Campus closings are rare, but the University policy recognizes that driving conditions can vary across the region; employees should use their own judgment about whether they can safely travel to campus or whether they should leave early. (The State of Wisconsin requires employees to use vacation, personal holiday or unpaid time for hours lost to inclement weather.)