Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

University of Wollongong : Call for scientists to lead action on climate change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 08:45pm CET

In Nature column, Dr Sarah Hamylton urges scientists to take a stand

In an opinion piece in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, University of Wollongong researcher Dr Sarah Hamylton writes about the emotional challenges facing environmental scientists as the effects of climate change become more obvious and more widespread. She urges more scientists to take a stand on the issue.

In the article, 'Make your science count ', Dr Hamylton (pictured above right with UOW PhD student Rachelle Balez) says that sustaining commitment to research projects can become more and more difficult as environmental problems caused by carbon emissions continue unabated and global progress in reducing the use of fossil fuels remains limited.

'The impacts of climate change are real. Plant and animal habitats are changing, glaciers are melting and heatwaves and floods are becoming more frequent,' Dr Hamylton writes in the article.

'All this causes me to question the utility of my work as an environmental scientist.

'Reports that two mass coral-bleaching episodes in 2016 and 2017 had killed around half of the Great Barrier Reef stopped me short. Having spent the past decade modelling the impacts of climate change on coral reefs, I feel as if much of that work is now futile.'

However, Dr Hamylton, a Senior Lecturer in Geographic Information Sciences in UOW's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, argues scientists have a responsibility to lead change and should use any negative emotions to galvanise themselves into action.

Dr Hamylton said a real turning point for her was reading Anna Krien's Quarterly essay 'The Long Goodbye: Coal, Coral and Australia's Climate Deadlock', which neatly demonstrated how the fate of the Great Barrier Reef is embedded in political and economic dynamics.

In Australia, she said, decisions on proposals to mine coal in the Galilee Basin or develop solar thermal plants in Port Augusta are widely reported as being influenced by political donations, royalties and taxes.

The problem of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef therefore becomes a people problem, as opposed to an environmental science problem. It weighs heavily on the national conscience and has implications for Indigenous communities, tourism operators, fishers, farmers, miners, workers, local councillors and federal politicians.

'Acknowledging this provides comfort to reef scientists.' Dr Hamylton says. 'Importantly, it prompts us to think about potential alternative roles in which we can make a difference.'

She is using her own involvement in Homeward Bound, a global environmental leadership program for women in science, to explore how scientists can join with others to bring about change. Over 10 years, Homeward Bound aims to take 1000 women through 12 months of leadership development, culminating in a three-week voyage to Antarctica, where female scientists develop their clarity, confidence and strategic vision for acting together on climate change.

'It has helped me to build my self-awareness, and use forms of expression that resonate with my personal values … in my reef work, I've found ways to add scientific authority to the argument for resisting the coal industry,' Dr Hamylton writes.

Dr Hamylton and UOW PhD student Rachelle Balez, who is also taking part in the Homeward Bound program, depart for Antarctica on 13 February.

'We haven't yet stepped on the boat, but already it's been quite a journey. I'm pleased to report that the University of Wollongong has been behind both Rachelle and I taking part in Homeward Bound; our colleagues, Faculty Dean, Heads of School and our Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research have all come together to show their support for women in science, which really makes a difference,' Dr Hamylton says.

University of Wollongong published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 19:44:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27p Correction to Paul Ryan Pushes to Keep Overhaul of Safety-Net Programs on Agenda
09:46p President Macron Can't Escape Burden of Old Debts
09:15p GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. Trade Deficit, China Trade Surplus, BOE Meeting
08:45p UNIVERSITY OF WOLLONGONG : Call for scientists to lead action on climate change
07:05p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : AgriLife Extension, others set schedule for 2018 San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo
07:05p OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE : Representative David Brock Smith introduces Healthy Forests & Rural Job Innovation through Carbon Sequestration Legislation
07:00p 6 NATIONS : Latest Result
06:45p OFFICE OF PREMIER OF NEW BRUNSWICK : Premier to meet with Maine governor and U.S. Secretary of Commerce
06:19p Challenges on Inflation Policy, Tax Cut Loom as Powell Era Begins at Fed
06:00p WIS WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL : Upper School History & Economics Teacher
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ANN FISH: Death of a computer
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Paul Ryan deletes 'embarrassing' $1.50 pay rise tweet after ..
3AIRBUS SE : UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : aims to replace top management at Brussels Airlines - source
5APPLE : APPLE : Can Apple Be Equally Successful in Hardware and Services?

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.