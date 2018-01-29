Log in
University of Wyoming : Volunteers Needed for Wyoming State Science Fair at UW in March

01/29/2018 | 08:44pm CET

January 29, 2018

The Wyoming State Science Fair (WSSF) is seeking volunteers to help run the big event March 4-6.

'We have various opportunities to volunteer, including setting up, breaking down, checking in our eager competitors and even dressing up like your favorite scientist from history -- just to name a few,' says Peggie dePasquale, WSSF volunteer coordinator. 'All volunteer time slots are flexible, and we are happy to work with your schedule.'

Volunteer judges also are being sought for the event.

Every year, WSSF brings in hundreds of students from every corner of the state to compete.

'Volunteering is a great way to be a part of the excitement, see the projects and support the future scientists of Wyoming,' dePasquale says.

For more information about volunteering, email her at [email protected]

For more information on WSSF, click here.

University of Wyoming published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 19:44:09 UTC.

