Update 2: Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River

01/16/2018 | 06:49am CET
News Release

U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
Contact: 8th District Public Affairs
Office: (504) 671-2020
After Hours: (618) 225-9008
Eighth District online newsroom

January 15, 2018

Update 2: Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River

PITTSBURGH - A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners is continuing its response to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia, Monday.

An updated report of 35 barges broke away from fleeting areas at mile maker 94 on the Ohio River near Moundsville.

It was initially reported that 45 Barges broke away near mile marker 94.

34 of the 35 barges have been located.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to use side-scan sonar to survey the area and to assess the condition of the channel and look for possible obstructions Tuesday depending on weather and river conditions.

25 of the 27 breakaway barges from Jack's Run Fleeting area at mile marker 4 on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh have been accounted for.

After reviewing security video at Emsworth Lock and Dam, seven barges are now reported to have gone over the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun ice-breaking operations at Emsworth Lock and Dam to open the area for salvage crews.

Mariners are advised to be cautious of potential heavy ice flows resulting from the ice breaking efforts at Emsworth Lock and Dam.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation in both locations.

The barges broke away due to ice and high water.

There are no reports of significant damage to Emsworth Lock and Dam and no environmental concerns from pollution.

Two safety zones, full waterway closures, have been established from mile marker 93 to mile marker 110 and mile marker 2 to mile marker 20 on the Ohio River due to risk of channel obstructions.

-USCG-

United States Coast Guard - 8th District Heartland published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 05:49:04 UTC.

