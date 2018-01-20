Log in
Update 6: Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River

01/20/2018 | 04:24am CET
U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
Contact: 8th District Public Affairs
Office: (504) 671-2020
After Hours: (618) 225-9008
Eighth District online newsroom

Update 6: Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River

Editors' Note: Click on images to download high resolution version.

PITTSBURGH - A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners is continuing its response to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia, Friday.

Industry partners successfully conducted a barge test run at mile marker 95.7, and a queue is now forming with transit granted on a case by case basis.

'Through the hard work of the men and women of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers, and our industry partners some vessel traffic has been able to transit the area preventing a possible shut down of operations for several companies and thereby mitigating further impact to the local economy,' said Cmdr. Leon McClain Jr., Captain of the Port Pittsburgh and commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh.

Salvage operations are still pending.

The United States Army Corps of Engineersis continuing ice-breaking and removal operationsat Emsworth Lock and Dam.

The main chamber is now open and ice is beginning to flow through, however, there is still heavy ice stretching nearly 1 mile above the lock which continues to impact operations.

A reported 34 barges broke away from fleeting areas at mile maker 94 on the Ohio River near Moundsville and 34 barges have been located.

There are a reported two barges in the channel.

25 of the 27 breakaway barges from Jack's Run Fleeting area at mile marker 4 on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh have been accounted for.

The two unaccounted-for barges are reported to be located above the dam.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers surveyed the surrounding area with side-scan sonar to assess the condition of the channel and look for possible obstructions.

The Coast Guard conducted a survey of the area to monitor the location of the breakaway barges.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation in both locations.

There are no reports of significant damage to Emsworth Lock and Dam and no environmental concerns from pollution.

Mariners are advised to be cautious of potential heavy ice flows resulting from the ice breaking efforts at Emsworth Lock and Dam.

Two safety zones, full waterway closures, have been established from mile marker 95 to mile marker 105 and mile marker 2 to mile marker 20 on the Ohio River due to risk of channel obstructions.

The public and industry personnel are urged to ensure barges and vessels are strongly secured due to heavy ice flow on the Ohio and Allegheny River.

-USCG-

United States Coast Guard - 8th District Heartland published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 03:24:09 UTC.

