Update on our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Update on our Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018: It s in the DNA - I m so Special" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At the beginning of the year, the publisher revealed its Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2018 and identified It's in the DNA - I'm so special as one of the ones to watch. This update reviews the traction of the trend six months later.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Mounting Scepticism Personal Care and Personalisation Customised Meal Plans Pet DNA Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdvf46/update_on_our_top?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005674/en/