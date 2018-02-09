Leading mobile commerce platform, Upstream, has today announced the
launch of Next Gen Promos, an evolution of its existing, award-winning,
marketing promotions. The service now offers integrated social media
sharing, and the ability to boost interactions over web, SMS and apps,
which allows 100% of an operator’s userbase to engage with fun and
interactive promotions.
Upstream unveils its evolved mobile marketing promotions offering Next Gen Promos
As highlighted in Upstream’s 2017 Digital Services Emerging Markets
Report, conducted with Ovum, 72% of consumers state that digital
services are an important factor in deciding whether to stay with a
network operator. To meet changing consumer demands, driven by the
proliferation of more capable mobile devices, Upstream has introduced
the biggest development of its promotions solution to date. With the
launch of Next Gen Promos, mobile network operators are able to provide
their subscribers with top games and high value prizes, through an
all-digital experience.
The innovative gamified user experience is unique to emerging markets.
By adding Next Gen Promos to their portfolio, mobile network operators
can raise their ARPU significantly through increased user engagement and
improved customer retention.
Next Gen Promos offer consumers a series of digital games to play and
compete in, designed to boost their motivation, improve their skills and
make engagement more fun. Consumers are able to compete for even higher
value premium prizes, extra perks and bonus prizes like free access to
digital or premium services. They can see which prizes they are
competing for, climb a level based system by earning points, and share
their success with their friends through the enhanced social media
sharing functionality, with direct links to Facebook.
Chrysa Karamanidi, Head of Product at Upstream commented; “The recent
explosion in the use of smartphones across emerging markets has brought
us both opportunities and challenges. There are now more users than ever
before who are able to access rich content on their devices, but at the
same time, the range of devices being used is also the broadest it has
ever been.
We’ve transformed the way marketing promotions work to best support
mobile network operators in providing a new and exciting experience to
their subscribers. Next Gen Promos bring a brand-new level of
interactive content to 100% of a network operator’s user base, enabling
consumers to share their progress on social media. This is the next
generation of mobile marketing promotions, offering mobile network
operators in emerging markets a new way to drive engagement across their
entire customer base.”
About Upstream
Upstream is leading the mobile internet revolution in high growth
markets.
Our pioneering platform provides 1.2 billion people with affordable and
secure access to digital services.
We work with 60+ mobile operators, across 45+ countries, leveraging
their unique assets to boost and create new revenue streams in the data
era. In 2017 alone, we enabled over 100 million users to make digital
purchases worth more than $210 million.
For more information, please visit www.upstreamsystems.com
