Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Upstream : Unveils Its Evolved Mobile Marketing Promotions Offering Next Gen Promos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2018 | 11:05am CET

Advanced gamification capabilities enable mobile network operators to drive increased user engagement

Leading mobile commerce platform, Upstream, has today announced the launch of Next Gen Promos, an evolution of its existing, award-winning, marketing promotions. The service now offers integrated social media sharing, and the ability to boost interactions over web, SMS and apps, which allows 100% of an operator’s userbase to engage with fun and interactive promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005224/en/

Upstream unveils its evolved mobile marketing promotions offering Next Gen Promos (Graphic: Business ...

Upstream unveils its evolved mobile marketing promotions offering Next Gen Promos (Graphic: Business Wire)

As highlighted in Upstream’s 2017 Digital Services Emerging Markets Report, conducted with Ovum, 72% of consumers state that digital services are an important factor in deciding whether to stay with a network operator. To meet changing consumer demands, driven by the proliferation of more capable mobile devices, Upstream has introduced the biggest development of its promotions solution to date. With the launch of Next Gen Promos, mobile network operators are able to provide their subscribers with top games and high value prizes, through an all-digital experience.

The innovative gamified user experience is unique to emerging markets. By adding Next Gen Promos to their portfolio, mobile network operators can raise their ARPU significantly through increased user engagement and improved customer retention.

Next Gen Promos offer consumers a series of digital games to play and compete in, designed to boost their motivation, improve their skills and make engagement more fun. Consumers are able to compete for even higher value premium prizes, extra perks and bonus prizes like free access to digital or premium services. They can see which prizes they are competing for, climb a level based system by earning points, and share their success with their friends through the enhanced social media sharing functionality, with direct links to Facebook.

Chrysa Karamanidi, Head of Product at Upstream commented; “The recent explosion in the use of smartphones across emerging markets has brought us both opportunities and challenges. There are now more users than ever before who are able to access rich content on their devices, but at the same time, the range of devices being used is also the broadest it has ever been.

We’ve transformed the way marketing promotions work to best support mobile network operators in providing a new and exciting experience to their subscribers. Next Gen Promos bring a brand-new level of interactive content to 100% of a network operator’s user base, enabling consumers to share their progress on social media. This is the next generation of mobile marketing promotions, offering mobile network operators in emerging markets a new way to drive engagement across their entire customer base.”

###

About Upstream

Upstream is leading the mobile internet revolution in high growth markets.

Our pioneering platform provides 1.2 billion people with affordable and secure access to digital services.

We work with 60+ mobile operators, across 45+ countries, leveraging their unique assets to boost and create new revenue streams in the data era. In 2017 alone, we enabled over 100 million users to make digital purchases worth more than $210 million.

For more information, please visit www.upstreamsystems.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27a TESCO : THERE are calls to pardon
11:27a TESLA : loss grows
11:27a TALKTALK TELECOM : in new joint venture
11:27a NISSAN MOTOR : Japanese talks over Brexit
11:27a BELLWAY : expects rise
11:26a CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Airbus, Sichuan Airlines sign deal for 10 A350-900 jets
11:26a INTRUM JUSTITIA : Thomas Moss appointed acting CFO
11:26a WINDELN DE : honored with additional Tmall Global award
11:26a DEBENHAMS : 320 store managers face Debenhams axe
11:26a SUBARU : Completes First Boeing 777X Center Wing Section
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street plummets; S&P, Dow confirm correction
2AMAZON.COM : Nvidia's upbeat forecast powered by data centre, cryptocurrency demand
3BLACKROCK : Meltdown raises fears of 'financial innovation the planet doesn't really need'
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS : REPORTS NTI 24% GROWTH IN 4Q17, PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF  0.35, STRONG START ..
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Sustains $11.6 Billion Loss -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.