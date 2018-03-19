Log in
Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast Hosts Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

03/19/2018 | 12:31pm CET

Phoenix, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”) (CSE: PREV, OTCQB: PRVCF, FSE: 18H), Chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer, was recently interviewed on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” podcast with Mr. Everett Jolly.

“PreveCeutical Medical Inc., is a dynamic company built on exceptional leadership and experience,” Jolly noted.  “Recently you brought Dr. Maher Khaled onboard as the Director of International Operations, tell me why he is such an asset to the company.”

“Dr. Khaled is a lawyer and also has a doctorate in biotechnologies,” said Van Deventer.  “As we are moving forward, filing patents and making registrations, we have someone who physically understands the science side to document it and make sure it protects our interests.”

“PreveCeutical is taking a new approach to pharma, the Company’s therapies are expected to be less costly than what is currently on the market,” Jolly continued.  “I am particularly interested in the Sol-gel program you have been working on.”

“Sol-gel is a nose-to-brain, time released, compound delivery system,” explained VanDeventer.  “Its purpose is to treat pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders in a preventive manner.  We have been working with Aurora Cannabis – one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada –  to create this high-quality CBD based treatment with 90% viability.”

To listen to the full interview please click here to the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Uptick-Network-PRVCF-Interview-3-13-18.mp3

About PreveCeutical
PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.
PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive pain reliever as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).
PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company’s website.
For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit 
www.PreveCeutical.com,
follow us on Twitter:
http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals
and Facebook:
www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
“Stephen Van Deventer”
Chairman & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including the Company’s anticipated business plans, and the prospect of its ability and success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “should”, “budget”, “schedules”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, pursue business partnerships, complete its research programs as planned, qualify for government tax benefits or programs and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company’s filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

About Uptick Newswire and the “Stock Day Podcast”
Uptick Newswire is a private company reaching out to the masses keeping investors and shareholders up to date on company news and bringing transparency to the undervalued, undersold, micro-cap stocks of the market and is the sole producer of the Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast. The Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire and has recently launched the Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Uptick Newswire

For further information, please contact:
Deanna Kress
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+1-778-999-6063
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
