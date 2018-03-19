Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast Hosts Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Phoenix, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”) (CSE: PREV, OTCQB: PRVCF, FSE: 18H), Chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer, was recently interviewed on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” podcast with Mr. Everett Jolly.

“PreveCeutical Medical Inc., is a dynamic company built on exceptional leadership and experience,” Jolly noted. “Recently you brought Dr. Maher Khaled onboard as the Director of International Operations, tell me why he is such an asset to the company.”

“Dr. Khaled is a lawyer and also has a doctorate in biotechnologies,” said Van Deventer. “As we are moving forward, filing patents and making registrations, we have someone who physically understands the science side to document it and make sure it protects our interests.”

“PreveCeutical is taking a new approach to pharma, the Company’s therapies are expected to be less costly than what is currently on the market,” Jolly continued. “I am particularly interested in the Sol-gel program you have been working on.”

“Sol-gel is a nose-to-brain, time released, compound delivery system,” explained VanDeventer. “Its purpose is to treat pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders in a preventive manner. We have been working with Aurora Cannabis – one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada – to create this high-quality CBD based treatment with 90% viability.”

To listen to the full interview please click here to the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Uptick-Network-PRVCF-Interview-3-13-18.mp3

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive pain reliever as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company’s website.

