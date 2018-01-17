Log in
Utah Farm Bureau : NAFTA by Commodity and by State

01/17/2018 | 07:09am CET

Whether farmers are raising cattle in Oklahoma, milking cows in Vermont, growing fruits and vegetables in Florida, or growing corn, soybeans and wheat in America's heartland, their agricultural income depends on trade. The Agriculture Department estimates that 25 percent of all U.S. agricultural production is exported, and for some commodities that percentage is even higher.

Many of these trade benefits come on the back of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has helped to increase U.S. agricultural exports by more than 200 percent since 1993. A recent Market Intel update builds on recent Farm Bureau analyses of NAFTA by reviewing the share of agricultural exports to NAFTA partners by state and by commodity.

Utah Farm Bureau published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 06:09:07 UTC.

